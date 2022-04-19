Glossier enlists Olivia Rodrigo for its first-ever celebrity partnership

Olivia Rodrigo had a big night at the Grammys earlier this month, picking up trophies for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. For those keeping score on the red carpet, she was wearing a Vivienne Westwood gown, and makeup by Glossier. Specifically , Glossier’s Skin Tint, Stretch Concealer, Cloud Paint blush in Beam (soft peach) and Storm (warm rose), Haloscope highlighter in quartz, and Monochromes eyeshadow trio in Mist.

Now the pop artist is starring in a new Glossier campaign called “You Look Good,” the start of a long-term partnership that will include a curated set of Olivia’s favorite Glossier products called—you guessed it—Olivia’s Favorites, as well as collaborations on events, content, and custom offerings.

Ali Weiss, chief marketing officer at Glossier, says this is the company’s first-ever celebrity partnership. She notes that a lot of thought was put into the type of person who could partner with Glossier in an authentic way to tell a broad audience—including existing and new consumers—about the brand in a way that exudes its ethos in real life.

“The idea behind it is to really celebrate one of our founding beliefs, which is the sentiment of when you feel good, you look good, and when you look good, you feel good,” Weiss says. “Olivia had been a fan of the brand prior to the partnership, so we reached out pretty early on as her star was rising to see if she’d be interested in partnering with us. We found an immense amount of alignment between her own come-as-you-are ethos and our look-good, feel-good approach, and it just came together.”