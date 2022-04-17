The information age is starting to transform fishing worldwide

People in the world’s developed nations live in a postindustrial era, working mainly in service or knowledge industries. Manufacturers increasingly rely on sensors, robots, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to replace human labor or make it more efficient. Farmers can monitor crop health via satellite and apply pesticides and fertilizers with drones.

Most Chinese distant-water ships are so large that they scoop up as many fish in one week as local boats from Senegal or Mexico might catch in a year. Much of this fishing would not be profitable without government subsidies. Clearly, holding China to higher standards is a priority for maintaining healthy global fisheries. The ocean’s restorative power There is no shortage of gloomy information about how overfishing, along with other stresses like climate change, is affecting the world’s oceans. Nonetheless, I believe it bears emphasizing that more than 78% of current marine fish landings come from biologically sustainable stocks, according to the United Nations. And overharvested fisheries often can rebound with smart management. For example, the U.S. East Coast scallop fishery, which was essentially defunct in the mid-1990s, is now a sustainable $570 million a year industry.

Another success story is Cabo Pulmo, a 5-mile stretch of coast at the southeast end of Mexico’s Baja Peninsula. Once a vital fishing ground, Cabo Pulmo was barren in the early 1990s after intense overfishing. Then local communities persuaded the Mexican government to turn the area into a marine park where fishing was barred. “In 1999, Cabo Pulmo was an underwater desert. Ten years later, it was a kaleidoscope of life and color,” says ecologist Enric Sala, director of National Geographic’s Pristine Seas Project, observed in 2018. Scientists say that thanks to effective management, marine life in Cabo Pulmo has recovered to a level that makes the reserve comparable to remote, pristine sites that have never been fished. Fishing outside of the refuge has also rebounded, showing that conservation and fishing are not incompatible. In my view, that’s a good benchmark for a postindustrial ocean future.

Nicholas P. Sullivan is a senior research fellow in the Fletcher Maritime Studies Program, and a senior fellow in the Council on Emerging Market Enterprises at Tufts University. This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.