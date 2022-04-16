Want to work abroad? This salary calculator estimates what your job would pay in 38 countries

Are you sick of living in the United States? Has being holed up in your apartment for the whole pandemic made you want to get as far from it as humanly possible, as in boarding a boat or plane, traveling across an ocean and a couple continents, then staying indefinitely?

That may be a common escapist fantasy, but the most seriously committed know it involves actual logistics research. First you need a job, but you also need to know what that job will buy you. You could be pairing coconut milk with caviar on the balcony of your beach-side tower, or scraping together coins for microwaveable beans in your basement sublet (like, well, lots of people must). It all depends on the funding. (And the inflation rate. And the currency conversion.)

Lucky for you, this salary calculator might help. Developed by William Russell, an expat insurance firm, it lets you see the average yearly pay for your specific profession in each of 38 countries. Data for the countries were drawn from the OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, headquartered in Paris), and any hourly salaries were adjusted for a 37.5-hour workweek.

The tool includes a variety of jobs, such as web developer, data analyst, graphic designer, journalist, firefighter, librarian, barista, and others.