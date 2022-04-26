How Duolingo built a successful $250 million brand by being kind of a jerk

“Have you been physically or emotionally injured by Duolingo?” asked the attorney, who promised to get victims millions in compensation.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

TikTok users follow Duolingo because its posts are funny. But some research suggests that an irreverent approach also comes across as more authentic to consumers than traditional marketing and can significantly impact the perceived value of a company’s products and the perception of a brand’s trustworthiness. Regularly using the Duo owl mascot as the butt of the joke is disarming, and pointing out that it’s a brand using social media to reach customers helps the company come across as more genuine. As a result, the dialogue feels like a shared joke, and that’s particularly entertaining, even if Duolingo’s mascot is making fun of itself, its employees, or its customers. For instance, a recent TikTok mocked homophobic users by pairing snarky copy with trending audio to make fun of people who’ve left hateful comments when the brand posts LGBTQ+ content.

advertisement

advertisement

One recurring story line features the Duolingo lawyer on TikTok pretending that the mascot’s actions on social media have gotten the company in legal trouble. This series is refreshing, as it’s a reaction to the company’s content being considered “unhinged,” so it’s attempting in real time to make fun of social media discourse on social media. Because it’s a funny, unexpected topic to harp on, each addition builds camaraderie between the brand and its followers as they’re part of a developing inside joke. Brian Honigman is a marketing consultant, adjunct professor, and LinkedIn Learning instructor.