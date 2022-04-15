169-year-old Steinway & Sons piano maker tunes up for an IPO

Steinway & Sons, the venerable piano maker founded in 1853, will make its public debut on the world’s biggest stock market stage, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the IPO prospectus, it intends to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker STWY, although it did not give an expected share price.

The pianos were first born in Manhattan from German immigrant Heinrich Engelhard Steinweg, and in the 169 years since, the brand has crafted a legacy as the premier instrument for concert pianists performing in the world’s most celebrated theaters, from the Royal Albert Hall in London to the Sydney Opera House in Australia. (Famous Steinway players include Lang Lang, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Irving Berlin, and Billy Joel.)

For many, the name connotes culture and prestige—a reputation strengthened by the occasional artistic masterpieces unveiled by the company. In 1938, it gifted its 300,000th piano to the White House, with gold-leaf decals illustrating the music of indigenous America and three carved bald eagles as its legs. In 2010, the Shanghai World Fair showcased another creation, with ornate wooden peacocks and replicas of Chinese paintings, which is today the world’s most expensive piano, costing close to $2 million. A few years later, for its 600,000th piece, it produced a Fibonacci-inspired design, with the mathematical pattern’s iconic spiral set into the grand piano’s lid.