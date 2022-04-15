These are the most popular Easter candy brands on Amazon this year

Easter is almost upon us, and for those who celebrate it, that means consumer spending. This year, data from the National Retail Federation shows the average person who celebrates the holiday will spend $169.79 on it. In total, consumers are expected to shell out $20.8 billion for Easter. Almost $3 billion of that total is likely to be spent on the candy needed to fill all those Easter baskets. But what Easter candy is the most popular?

Thanks to e-commerce platform analysts Pattern, we now have some idea–at least for those brands that are sold on Amazon. The firm looked at Amazon data to see what candies were most popular in the runup to Easter between March 28 and April 3, 2022. Here are the top five most popular candy brands for that time period based on their share of all candies sold:

Peeps: 22% Jelly beans: 21% Cadbury Eggs: 14% Skittles: 7% Starburst Jelly Beans: 7%

The moral of this data analysis? Peep haters gonna hate, but the colorful chick marshmallow sugar candy nonetheless reigns supreme on Easter.