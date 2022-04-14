Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in $43 billion hostile takeover bid

The Elon Musk Twitter drama continues. After buying a 9% stake in the company last week and then announcing he’d sit on Twitter’s board, Musk then rejected the board’s offer for unknown reasons. And now we might know why.
Musk is now attempting a hostile takeover of the company, reports Bloomberg. According to papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk is making an all-cash offer of $54.20 per Twitter share. That’s an almost $9 premium over the $45.85 closing price of TWTR shares yesterday.
If Musk’s hostile takeover is successful, it means he would purchase Twitter for $43 billion in total–a sum he could easily afford. Musk is the world’s richest man with a total net worth of around $260 billion.
Addressing Twitter’s chairman of the board, Bret Taylor, directly in his letter to the SEC, Musk said:
I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.
However, since making my investment, I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.
As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder.
Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.
Twitter shares are currently up over 10% in premarket trading after Musk’s hostile takeover bid was made public.