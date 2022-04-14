Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter in $43 billion hostile takeover bid

The Elon Musk Twitter drama continues. After buying a 9% stake in the company last week and then announcing he’d sit on Twitter’s board, Musk then rejected the board’s offer for unknown reasons. And now we might know why.

Musk is now attempting a hostile takeover of the company, reports Bloomberg. According to papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk is making an all-cash offer of $54.20 per Twitter share. That’s an almost $9 premium over the $45.85 closing price of TWTR shares yesterday.

If Musk’s hostile takeover is successful, it means he would purchase Twitter for $43 billion in total–a sum he could easily afford. Musk is the world’s richest man with a total net worth of around $260 billion.

Addressing Twitter’s chairman of the board, Bret Taylor, directly in his letter to the SEC, Musk said: