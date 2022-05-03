How the world’s largest roofing company rolled out solar shingles for your home

The new solar shingles from GAF Energy, a spin-off of Standard Industries, the world’s largest roofing company, can be nailed directly to the roof like ordinary shingles. Since the roofing industry is 20 times larger than the solar industry, the company hopes the shingles—the winner of the energy category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards —can speed up the switch to renewables through its vast network of roofers. “We should be able to dramatically increase the adoption of solar by leveraging roofing economics and roofing scale,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

Fall 2019

The team pitched the idea to GAF executives, even though “we had no idea if they would work or if they would be manufacturable,” DeBono says.

Winter 2019

The new shingles had to be waterproof, fire-safe, and strong enough to walk on, yet transparent to let in light, which meant experimenting with hundreds of materials.

Summer 2020

Designers tried to disguise the wire channels in an early prototype, but then embraced the tech aesthetic. “We decided to own it,” DeBono says.