How to calculate your business’s value: Here’s what investors are looking for

A man (let’s call him Fred) once came to me thinking about selling his business. He was doing about $1 million a year, and his EBITDA was about $100,000, or 10%, but we’ll explain that later. For now, just know that Fred, using the most basic formula, estimated his business to be worth between $300,000 and $500,000.

It wasn’t. That company, I told him, was worth $0. My experience in purchasing and selling businesses gives me a unique perspective on their value beyond numbers. Fred overvalued his business because he failed to consider all the factors involved in creating and maintaining value. If you’re selling your business, or ever plan to, learn what investors value and take action now to obtain it so you can make the most of your sale. GET TO KNOW YOUR EBITDA The primary drivers of a business’s value are EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) and multiples of EBITDA. It’s like net profit, but not exactly. Broken down simply, a truckload of apples you bought for $100,000 and sold for $120,000 would have an approximate EBITDA of $20,000. Investors looking to buy businesses assign them a value in multiples—x times EBITDA. The most common multiple they want is three to five, or profits around 20%. A company in business for 10 years and holding a 20% margin presents investors with a safe investment to value at five times EBITDA, the higher end of average success.

Using this basic formula, a company doing $1 million a year, making around $200,000 EBITDA, is worth between $600,000 and $1 million. Some people make it even more basic, and moderate profits earn a value of one times revenue: A business doing $1 million is worth $1 million. The math is as simple as licking your finger and holding it up to predict the weather, but it offers a road map for entrepreneurs wanting a basic understanding of how investors value a business. FACTORS THAT DECREASE VALUE Our EBITDA formula alone is not enough to determine a business’s value because investors look at more than the numbers. A deeper look into Fred’s company showed he wasn’t paying himself a salary. He thought the $100,000 he took in profit was how much money he made. But an investor buying this business isn’t buying a business—they’re buying a job. They pay $500,000 to make $100,000 a year just to stay in business. The value of a company like this is essentially zero. Industries that are harder to make profitable or businesses with razor-thin profit margins are less likely to attract investors. A business operating 10 different salons might have 90 hairdressers making 60% of its revenue. After other expenses, that business owner is bringing home 10%, and any little dip drops that to 5%. Confidence and price come down. Add risk factors like a high turnover rate, and now I’m worried the hairdressers might walk out tomorrow. Add broken-down equipment or long periods with no new customers, and confidence goes down again. These risks mean spending more money after buying a company, which makes investors less willing to pay.

FACTORS THAT INCREASE VALUE Money is backed by confidence, which means the more confidence an investor has in your company, the more money they offer. The areas they pick apart in your business are the same areas where you can add confidence: invest in new equipment and maintain high retention rates and long employee tenure. Some industries are less attractive to investors, but others are flat-out sexy, like health and beauty. Even in recessions, women will buy more cosmetics, which increases an investor’s confidence and leads them to offer a higher multiple. Sales on an incline also drive confidence up. A company doing $1 million now might have $200 million in contracts lined up for next year. Maybe they did $1 million but $500,000 the year before and $250,000 before that. This company is on target to be worth more like $2 million, and five times EBITDA would be a bargain. Investors value a company more when it shows growth through ups and downs. With greater confidence, even a “vanilla” company with little appeal can make its business more attractive to buyers.

GO THE EXTRA MILE When companies enter a different realm of revenue, the multiples of EBITDA start to change dramatically. A company doing $20 million every year might be worth five to seven times EBITDA. Five years at a steady $1 billion and your company is worth $5 billion. You go public, people want to invest, and we’re talking up to 12 times EBITDA. Add in patents on proprietary technology, and the multiple goes even higher. A company at $20 million a year making 30% EBITDA ($6 million) with only five long-term employees and the rest handled by a website is as valuable as a printing press. By paying 10 times multiple ($60 million), the business is paid off in 10 years, and the investor earns a $6,000,000 salary. With patented technology, big companies bring the sales to you. Even though the company had only 13 employees and was valued at half the price, Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion. Instagram was cooler and probably would have killed Facebook. Instagram stayed cooler, but it never became bigger because Facebook bought it so it couldn’t. If Google or Amazon had competed, the sale would have become an auction. When caught up in a bidding war, the multiples can get launched into the stratosphere.

If you want to sell your business, now is the time to work harder than ever. Push sales. Increase social media. Stay relevant. The product you introduce today could become your next bestseller, adding another $500,000 to your EBITDA and $5 million to your future sale. Even a 1% or 2% increase can translate into millions of dollars. The more confidence you build in your company, the more investors see the value in it, and the more bang for your buck you get from its sale. Founder & CEO of Private Label Skincare Florida, one of the largest, fastest-growing manufacturers of organic skincare products in the U.S.