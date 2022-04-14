Women in crypto will solve more than just a diversity problem

Wall Street has long been dominated by men. Though the percentage of men and women entering the field is roughly equal, finance is still largely a male-dominated industry with men typically rising to the top faster than women. As digital currencies take root, crypto companies have an opportunity to be far more inclusive—but they better start now.

The data doesn’t lie: Crypto companies are already experiencing a diversity problem. According to The Street, less than 5% of crypto founders are women. And the same goes for those investing in digital currencies. Bitcoin was initially built around encouraging financial equity, but 75% of crypto holders are men, as mentioned in a 2021 State of U.S. Crypto report. Even more interesting is that crypto has seemingly broken down race barriers where other industries have not. Data from CNBC reported that people of all races are about equally likely to own cryptocurrency. Yet cryptocurrency hasn’t managed to break down gender disparities, with men twice as likely to invest in crypto as women.

DIVERSIFYING THE VOICES IN CRYPTO

There’s no doubt that as an industry, crypto could benefit from more women in leadership positions. Research reported in the Harvard Business Review places women ahead of men in resilience, self-development, and initiative-taking. It would be wise to hire more women into leadership positions in crypto not only for diversity of thought but also to help attract a wider pool of investors.

If we don’t diversify the voices in the crypto conversation, we’ll see a repeat of the inequality that exists in traditional finance. That starts with education efforts directed at women. Companies must get women talking about crypto as part of their financial future. And what better way to get women talking than seeing a woman leading the path in an executive role?