Why Coinbase is making a crowdsourced film trilogy with Bored Ape Yacht Club

Bored Apes are everywhere: T-shirts, Twitter handles, beer cans, and just about any other type of merch that members of Bored Ape Yacht Club can dream up for their exclusive NFTs. Now BAYC, and its new token ApeCoin, are going to be in a new three-part film series from crypto exchange brand Coinbase called The Degen Trilogy.

advertisement

advertisement

We’re stoked that Coinbase is making a film series featuring the BAYC community. Bored Ape NFT holders, submit your ape for casting, details below.???? Mutants, don’t worry – this is the first film in a trilogy, and you’ll be getting your own casting call for part two. https://t.co/lhsbg4AnuZ — Bored Ape Yacht Club (@BoredApeYC) April 11, 2022 The announcement doubled as a casting call to members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club to submit their characters and story ideas. Bored Ape NFT owners are invited to submit their ape at the film’s microsite for an opportunity to be cast in a three-part adventure with ApeCoin, top secret airdrops, and special Bored Ape appearances. The microsite is open to anyone with a Coinbase Wallet account, and will feature frequent updates throughout the film’s year-long development, including story drops, sweepstakes, and easter eggs. It will also give users the opportunity to vote on their favorite ape’s storyline to collectively create a unique film adventure. It’s all a part of Coinbase’s growing brand content ambitions, as it aims to use creative entertainment in order to get our attention and show off its products. In this case, Coinbase is using this film series as a way to promote its new NFT marketplace. “We wanted to find a way to celebrate the NFT space and really the utility of NFTs, and make it a cross-over project that brings new people into the fold,” says William Swann, Coinbase’s entertainment and culture marketing director.

advertisement

advertisement

A crowdsourced film project feels like a natural for BAYC, given how it has stood out among NFT initiatives for giving full intellectual property rights to its holders, and has spawned high-profile projects like Kingship, Jenkins the Valet’s Writer’s Room, and Timbaland’s Ape-In Productions. Swann says that while the project is launching with BAYC, it will open up to other NFT communities very soon. As far as brand marketing goes, Coinbase’s highest profile splash so far came during the Super Bowl when it subjected millions of viewers to a QR code bouncing around their screens for full minute. Swann says the film series is taking things beyond brand awareness, and using content to show not only the creative possibilities of NFTs, but the utility. “Web3 is fast-moving, always-evolving, and these communities are incredibly engaging,” says Swann. “They’re hungry for opportunity. It’s such a fun thing to be providing an avenue for people to showcase art they’re proud of. Even if you don’t have any NFTs, you can still participate. So it’s aimed at being able to bring more crypto beginners into the fold.”

advertisement

The first installment of The Degen Trilogy will premiere in June.