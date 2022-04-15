Putting a stop to pandemic rage: Why it’s time for your customers and employees to make up

Between the Great Resignation and rapidly changing customer expectations, retaining your business’s most valuable people—your customers and employees—just got a lot harder.

advertisement

The pandemic introduced many sources of frustration for customers, from shortages due to supply chain disruptions to extensive safety protocols and lengthy lines to enter stores. Customers’ agitation with the rise in unsatisfactory experiences has taken a toll on customer-facing workers. Incidents of “pandemic rage” have been all over the news—and on the other side of every angry customer is a stressed-out customer service professional. Employee attrition is on the rise across industries, but the customer service industry has been especially hard hit. In November 2021, quit rates in leisure and hospitality—which includes restaurant and hotel service workers—were double the national average, soaring to nearly 6% compared to 3% overall, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s a vicious cycle: your customers get frustrated and lash out; your employees feel the strain on their mental health and burn out or quit; and the resulting gaps in staff create further inconveniences for customers—feeding back into an endless loop of poor experiences for both parties involved.

advertisement

advertisement

Is there anything businesses can do to break the cycle, convincing both customers and employees to put aside their frustrations and make up? The secret to resolving the customer-employee tension is to focus on the aspects of experience that matter most to your customers and employees. The following approaches will help you take back control over the experiences you’re delivering, and make your customers and employees feel heard and supported. FOCUS ON EMPLOYEE EXPERIENCE FIRST Your ability to deliver great customer experiences depends on your employees. In fact, employee motivation is the top challenge inhibiting the success of customer experience programs in 2022. That’s why improving your customer experience (CX) should start with examining your employee experience (EX).

advertisement

Companies that prioritize EX to deliver a premium CX achieve 1.8 times faster revenue growth, according to a Salesforce study in partnership with Forbes. When your employees love their jobs, they’re motivated to deliver friendly service and take pride in providing quality experiences for customers. On the other hand, unhappy, unmotivated, and burned-out employees won’t be able to deliver the experiences your customers want or expect—and the accompanying high turnover and low morale can impact productivity and business efficiency. To build a happy, healthy workforce that’s motivated to deliver for your customers, it’s essential to listen to your employees. What do they need to feel supported? How are they feeling about their job? Then, make improvements to support your customer-facing employees, and empower them to do their best work.

advertisement

ADDRESS EMPLOYEE BURNOUT Preventing burnout is critical to avoiding a high staff turnover rate and, ultimately, a poor customer experience. There are many factors that can contribute to burnout, but there are two that seem particularly relevant lately: a lack of mental health support and understaffed workplaces that lead to overworked employees. Short-staffed environments can mean each employee has to put in longer hours and take on more stress as a result. Since burnout is a leading contributor to employee turnover, a problem with understaffing can quickly compound. The 2021 CNBC|Momentive Workforce Survey, fielded among 11,227 U.S. workers, found employees who describe their companies as currently understaffed are nearly twice as likely as workers with adequate staffing to say they’ve considered quitting their jobs in the last three months (43% vs. 23%). If your organization is struggling with high employee turnover, prioritizing your employee experience is a critical strategy to attract and retain your valued employees.

advertisement

CLOSE THE MENTAL HEALTH BENEFIT GAP Customer-facing workers are dealing with a lot—often taking on tasks outside their job duties, like enforcing mask mandates—and the added stress of working with customers today is taking a toll on their mental health and well-being. A recent Momentive study found that out of the workers who plan to quit in the next six months, nearly half say work stress is to blame. Another one in five say they’re resigning to focus on their mental health. But there’s still a gap between the support employees need and what they’re able to get through their employer health plans. The same study found that while 75% of employees say that mental health benefits are important, only 42% of employees have access to them.

advertisement

To protect your customer-facing employees’ well-being, consider reevaluating your healthcare offerings, encouraging employees to take time away from work, offering access to meditation and therapy platforms like Ginger and Headspace, or providing training to help employees manage and reduce stress. PROVIDE TRAINING IN CONFLICT RESOLUTION AND DE-ESCALATION Dealing with angry and dissatisfied customers is nothing new for customer support workers. But in today’s climate, there are significantly more escalating incidents than before the pandemic. Long-time customer service and de-escalation expert Myra Golden says this trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Her client, a chief member experience officer in the financial industry, recently shared a troublesome story: “We’re seeing a higher volume of angry and difficult customers at a higher level of intensity. We’ve had customers spit on and kick our employees; we were side swiped. And now, we feel we have to guard and give our employees high-level de-escalation tactics. We have to keep them safe in our current stressful work environment.”

advertisement

Escalated interactions aren’t just challenging for your employees—they also increase the likelihood of negative customer reviews and can cause your customers to churn. For customer service agents, basic skills like friendliness and product knowledge are no longer enough; today, these employees are dealing with increasingly volatile customers and intense interactions that require expertise in de-escalation. Training customer service agents to use proper de-escalation tactics and techniques can help them feel empowered to resolve issues quickly, efficiently, and safely—and ensure both your employee and customer experiences remain positive.

advertisement

REDUCE EFFORT AND STREAMLINE SUPPORT One of the key tenets of good customer service is making experiences as effortless as possible. But the amount of effort required to complete basic experiences, like grocery shopping, skyrocketed during the pandemic, adding to customer frustration and hurting customer experience. Reducing effort has become a critical strategy for businesses. In fact, 97% of retailers say reducing customer effort is an important aspect of their CX strategy, according to a survey of 221 retail professionals. CX expert and bestselling author Shep Hyken emphasizes the importance of reducing friction: “That may be one of the most powerful places to win a customer over.” He says, “Build a consistent and predictable above-average experience, all the time. Your customers will say, ‘I love doing business with them because they’re always friendly, always calling me back quickly, always knowledgeable, always followed by something positive.'” For customer support teams, making it easier for customers to resolve their issues isn’t just a win for customers—it also reduces effort for support staff. Adding robust online resources, such as FAQ pages and chat bots, can make it easier for customers to find answers to their questions on their own, taking the burden off your internal teams.

advertisement

To reduce customer effort, it’s also important to make it easy for buyers to leave feedback—for instance by capturing feedback on your website without disrupting the browsing experience. SET CLEAR EXPECTATIONS One factor behind customer frustration today is the disconnect between expectations and reality. For example, when you enter a grocery store, you may reasonably expect to find what you need and check out in a timely manner. But because of supply chain disruption and understaffing, that expectation might not be met today. And whether or not your business is directly responsible, when your customers’ expectations aren’t met, their views of your business and customer experience can sour. When it comes to setting clear expectations, communication and transparency are key. Empower your service agents with the tools, flexibility, and accountability they need to resolve customers issues—even for things outside of your company’s and employees’ control. It’s also critical to pay attention to customer feedback to understand customer wants and needs, then put an action plan in place to better meet those expectations.

advertisement

STRENGHTHENING THE CX + EX CONNECTION CX and EX are more connected than you may think. When one takes a hit, the other will suffer too. The good news is that making incremental improvements to your customer or employee experience can have a positive impact across the board. It turns out customers and employees share many of the same needs. Above all else, they need support. By focusing on listening and understanding, you can deliver experiences that will keep everyone happy, engaged, and loyal. Shelbi Scott is director of customer experience at Momentive