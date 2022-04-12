Shopify stock split: When, how much, and what to know about the new ‘Founder share’

Another week, another stock split from a prominent tech company. On Monday, Shopify announced it intends to split its stock, thus following in the recent footsteps of tech giants like Apple, Google, Tesla, and Amazon. But Shopify’s stock split has a twist: It will also create a new “Founder share” for its CEO Tobi Lütke. Here’s what you need to know:
- Why is Shopify splitting its stock? For much the same reason any company does—to lower the share price by making more shares available, and thus making the stock more attractive and accessible to new retail investors.
- How many shares are we talking here? Shopify says it is planning a 10-to-1 split. That means that post-split, there will be 10 shares of SHOP for every one share in existence today. But that also means the shares will now be worth 10 times less than they were pre-split. The total value of all the shares will remain the same.
- When is Shopify splitting its stock? The stock split is dependent on shareholder approval, but once that happens, Shopify says shareholders of record as of June 22, 2022, will receive nine additional shares for every share they own after market close on June 28, 2022. So on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, SHOP will begin trading at its new split-adjusted price.
- What’s with Shopify’s “Founder share”? It’s a new class of share that Shopify is creating specifically for CEO Tobi Lütke. This new class of share that can only be owned by him will provide Lütke “with a variable number of votes that, when combined with the Class B shares beneficially owned by him, his immediate family and his affiliates . . . will represent 40% of the total voting power attached to all of the Company’s outstanding shares,” according to Shopify. In other words, it’ll let Lütke keep his current voting power.
- Does Lütke’s Founder share last forever and can he transfer it? No. Shopify says Lütke’s Founder share will sunset if he no longer serves “as an executive officer, board member or consultant whose primary engagement is with the Company.” It also sunsets if he no longer owns Class A or B shares equal to at least 30% of the Class B shares he owns currently. And Lütke can’t transfer his Found share to anyone.
- How does the Founder share affect average Shopify investors? It really doesn’t. All it means is that Lütke will continue to have outsized voting power on company/shareholder issues, which he already does anyway.