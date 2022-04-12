Swingers crazy golf is coming to New York City

Just in time for the first summer of what people hope will be relative normalcy, Swingers has announced that it will be opening its second U.S. location, this one in New York City.

The “crazy golf” experience first came to America last year with a location in Washington, D.C. It blends indoor miniature golf, cocktails, and street food into a single experience and has been a hit in the United Kingdom since 2016.

Swingers’s second U.S. location will be its first in the Big Apple. The new venue will be located in the Madison Square North neighborhood at the upcoming Virgin Hotel at 29th and Broadway. Swingers NoMad will boast three nine-hole crazy-golf courses, six cocktail bars, and street food from four gourmet brands including Tu Taco, Lil’ Scottish, Mah-Ze-Dar, and Kneadza Pizza.

As Fast Company reported last year, Swingers first launched in the United Kingdom in 2016 before coming to America in the summer of 2021. Before the pandemic, its locals had over 3,000 visitors a week, bringing in around $11 million in annual revenue per venue. The launch of Swingers NoMad in New York City will be the first venue of its kind there and the company hopes it will be a popular attraction as the experience economy gets back on its feet.