A new report outlines some of the barriers facing Asian women in tech

Asians are not underrepresented in tech, and some diversity initiatives don’t include them. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t still massive barriers to overcome. In our new report on women of color in tech, we found that Asian women reported worse outcomes than white women, often by a wide margin. In fact, Asian women’s experience was far closer to that of other women of color than to that of white women.

East Asian women (e.g. Chinese) were 66% less likely than white women to report seeing a long-term future for themselves at their companies—and, of course, prior research shows that white women are far less likely than white men to do so. East Asian women also reported lower levels of engagement and career satisfaction than white women, and were up to 42% more likely to report being demeaned and disrespected, stereotyped, left out of the loop, and treated like they were invisible—experiences much closer to those of Black than white women. East Asian women also reported other patterns related to lack of advancement: They were 47% more likely to have had their competence and commitment questioned after they had children, and 38% more likely to have had difficulty getting administrative support. All this fits in with emerging research that East Asians are highly underrepresented in leadership positions, although South Asians are not.

Yet, the happy finding that South Asians (e.g. Indians) are increasingly represented in leadership positions may well be limited to South Asian men. In our study, South Asian women were 60% less likely than white women to report seeing a long-term future for themselves at their companies. No wonder: These women were 54% more likely than white women to report being given low-level work below their skill set. They also reported the xenophobic “forever foreigner” stereotype at extremely high levels, including surprise at their English skills (“I grew up in Philadelphia, I should speak good English,” said one woman). South Asian women also reported high levels of intergroup conflict. They were up to 54% more likely than white women to report that it was politically savvy to distance themselves from others like them.

Southeast Asian women (e.g. Vietnamese) said they had left a job due to its workplace culture at a level 29% higher than white women. Intriguingly, Southeast Asian women were 57% more likely than white women to report performing more emotion work—things like comforting someone who is upset—than their colleagues, which fits in with recent research showing that one group of Southeast Asian women (Filipinos) were stereotyped as the friendliest among all Asian subgroups. Southeast Asians were also 51% more likely than white women to report being policed into traditionally feminine roles, 45% more likely to be seen as a team player rather than a leader, and 43% more likely to report being expected to be a worker bee. And they were 65% more likely to be asked the classic forever foreigner question, “Where are you really from?”