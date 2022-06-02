Fast Company editors love taking these products on an urban adventure

New York City–based brand La Ligne’s collaboration with chef Mario Carbone melds vintage tailoring with street style. Inspired by Carbone’s father’s outfits from the 1980s, the collection includes polos and pinstripe pants (from $125, ourladyofrocco.com). Pair it with a self-cleaning water bottle for a day out on the town ($85,livelarq.com).

Point and Shoot

This light camera ($120, papershootcamera.com) looks like a classic Polaroid, but doesn’t need to have photos developed. Instead, snapshots can be uploaded directly to your phone. Carry it in your bag with a clear, chic German lip balm from Augustinus Bader as seen on the model ($40, violetgrey.com).

Pedal to the Medal

Hoka’s sneakers ($160, hoka.com) first became popular with ultramarathoners who valued the shoes for their cushioning and stability. Those qualities also make them perfect for pounding the city pavement or peddling on a stylish vintage bike from Public Bikes ($650, publicbikes.com).

Lost and Found

Lostin’s quirky, colorful, and stylish guides ($12, lostin.com) are written from a local’s point of view and filled with unexpected recommendations. You can stash one easily in an ultralight and portable Baggu tote ($14, baggu.com), which comes in hundreds of colors and patterns.