If the metaverse is the future of social media, teens aren’t convinced

If the metaverse is the next generation of digital life, it will have to sell itself to the next generation of digital kids. But according to a survey of the Gen Z cohort, many teenagers are skeptical over the idea of a vaguely defined online world, despite the hordes of young people on game platforms like Roblox, Minecraft, and Fortnite.

Half of the 7,100 teens surveyed in financial firm Piper Sandler’s biannual Gen Z research project said they were unsure, or had zero intention, of purchasing a device to access the metaverse, such as a virtual-reality headset. Meanwhile, just 9% said they were interested to the point of making a purchase, and 26% said they already own a device. Of that 26%, only 5% entered the metaverse daily, and 82% less than a few times per month.

While those figures might seem to trample ambitions for a sprawling network of cool kids and influencers, companies still appear hopeful, with metaverse-like gaming platforms offering up a steady stream of festivals and concerts with popular musicians like Lil Nas X, BTS, and Ariana Grande. (In fact, those events have smashed records, drawing tens of millions of viewers.) Meta launched Horizon Worlds in December, the first experiment in its stated quest to dominate the future of VR. And others are targeting an even younger crowd, with Fortnite creator Epic Games recently raising $2 billion to build a kid-friendly metaverse in collaboration with the Lego Group.

Horizon Worlds, however, may have a tougher time luring today’s teens to its 18-and-older platform. According to analytics firm Morning Consult, less than 50% of Gen Z is interested in the Facebook parent’s main metaverse or its business-meetings offshoot Horizon Workrooms.