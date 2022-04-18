This task light is the last one you’ll ever need to buy

But now there’s the Echo Lamp. Created by German designer Simon Busse for furniture brand Caussa, the sleek lamp comes with a stack of modular features. The LED head rotates 360 degrees. It can also be adjusted up and down along a two-pronged stand. And, best of all, it’s gesture-controlled, so you don’t have to fumble for the switch dangling behind your desk (a personal pet peeve). The lamp retails for €379 (around $412) in Europe and will soon be available in the U.S., via Collect, although the price has yet to be set.

Unlike the Pixar lamp—and the slew of desk lamps available on the market—the Echo lamp doesn’t immediately telegraph its functionality. In other words, it doesn’t scream “you can fold me,” relying instead on elegant, intuitive design to take you there organically.

Much of the lamp’s adjustability stems from its clever structure. Inspired by the shape of a tuning fork, it comes with a vertical slit that allows the LED head to slide up and down. All you have to do is gently loosen the hinge, adjust the height, and tighten it back up. Busse is now working on a similar mechanism for a floor lamp and clip light.