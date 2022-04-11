Warner Bros. Discovery begins trading: WBD stock price, ticker, and more

Discovery and AT&T have announced that the combination of their media assets has now finalized and the newly formed company of Warner Bros. Discovery will begin trading on the stock market today. Here’s what you need to know about the new entertainment powerhouse and its stock.
- What is Warner Bros. Discovery? It’s a new company formed by combining the media assets of Discovery with WarnerMedia, which is owned by AT&T. The newly combined company is called Warner Bros. Discovery. It’s basically Discovery plus WarnerMedia’s assets.
- So, does AT&T still exist independently? Yes. AT&T is still its own company. Only its WarnerMedia assets were spun off.
- What are Warner Bros. Discovery’s products? Warner Bros. Discovery now owns CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies, as well as some other media assets. That’s in addition to the Discovery Channel and Warner Bros. Entertainment.
- What market will Warner Bros. Discovery trade on? Warner Bros. Discovery will trade on the Nasdaq.
- When will Warner Bros. Discovery begin trading? Warner Bros. Discovery begins trading on Monday, April 11, 2022.
- What is Warner Bros. Discovery’s stock ticker symbol? Warner Bros. Discovery will trade under the ticker WBD.
- Anything else to know? Thanks to its asset lineup, Warner Bros. Discovery now owns the media rights to some of the most iconic characters of all time, including Harry Potter and Batman.