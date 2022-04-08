Will Broadway’s next hit musical be born on TikTok?

Accessibility in the musical theater world has been a hotly debated topic. Tickets for Broadway shows cost exorbitant amounts of money (for the good seats, that is), and those who can’t afford them miss out, to say nothing of fans who don’t live anywhere near New York City.

Meanwhile, social media has been revolutionizing the way theater is consumed in more ways than one. During the height of the pandemic in 2020, theater fanatics banded together to create Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical. Daniel Mertzlufft shared a video of how he saw a stage production of the musical taking place, using TikToker Emily Jacobsen’s “Ode to Remy” as the soundtrack.

The idea went viral, with TikTokers sharing different ideas for the show. Later, it became an actual show that had big-name Broadway actors do a single benefit performance for out-of-work actors during the pandemic. Soon after the craze of this musical died down, The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical grazed the app’s For You page. It has since won a Grammy Award for best musical theater album—making it the first album that originated on TikTok to win music’s top prize.

Now, TikTok has just announced another musical venture: It has commissioned Merzlufft’s newest creation, For You, Paige, which will see a staging in New York City and will also be available to live stream. The show is reportedly about two friends, Landon and Paige, the former being a nerd who makes a song with his best friend based on her favorite book series. As of right now, only one performance is set for April 14 and will be captured on the official @TikTok account to live stream. Not many details have been released about future performances.