Your 401(k) plan might be funding fossil fuels. This tool lets you know—and helps you change that

When employees pay into their 401(k) plans, they may not realize that they’re inadvertently contributing to more than their secure futures: They’re also contributing to climate change, the private prisons industry, and the manufacturing of military weapons.

As You Sow, a shareholder advocacy nonprofit, raises awareness among the public about this irony, primarily using a suite of online tools to help people find out what their companies are investing their earnings in. It’s especially important when that doesn’t align with citizens’ increasing concerns about social and environmental causes. The organization hopes it can “trigger an emotional response” to get them to effect change in company policies. “People simply don’t know that their money is being invested in companies that are destroying their future,” says CEO Andrew Behar.

When employees contribute to retirement plans, by default, they typically send much of their money into one of either Vanguard’s Target Retirement Income Fund, or Blackrock’s LifePath Funds. Those plans automatically invest your money into index funds, basically a “bucket of companies” that includes ones concerned with the burning of fossil fuels, deforestation, and private prison or border operations.

As You Sow has methodically researched 16 of America’s biggest employers, including Amazon, Disney, Microsoft, and Visa, finding that trend to be true across the board. According to the organization’s latest data, which it updates monthly, 55% of plan assets at Netflix are invested in the Vanguard option at the time of writing, which currently invests between 5% and 7.5% into fossil fuels. In total, according to As You Sow’s methodology, Netflix employees are investing about $58 million dollars every year into fossil fuels, $16 million in military arms, and $5 million into deforestation. This practice often goes against companies’ outward branding. “Why is it that we present ourselves as these climate heroes, and yet all of our employees own companies burning down the Amazon?” Behar says. As You Sow’s Corporate Retirement Plan Sustainability Scorecard—winner of the impact investing category of Fast Company’s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards—raises awareness about detrimental 401(k) investments, and provides a toolkit to help employees force change.