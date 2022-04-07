Ketanji Brown Jackson Senate vote: Here’s the latest on the historic confirmation

Today the Senate is expected to vote on and confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the next Supreme Court Justice. If she is confirmed, Jackson will replace Justice Stephen Breyer when he retires this summer. Here’s what you need to know about the historic confirmation:
- Why is it so historic? Any time someone is confirmed to the Supreme Court, it’s a pretty big deal. But Jackson’s expected confirmation is truly historic because she will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
- Why is it a win for Biden, too? Simply put: Presidents like it when they can appoint Supreme Court Justices. But Jackson’s expected confirmation is also important for Biden because it allows him to fulfill one of his campaign promises–putting a Black woman on the Supreme Court.
- Will Jackson be confirmed? It’s very likely, especially because the Democrats hold a narrow sliver of power in the Senate.
- Are all Democrats voting to confirm Jackson? As NPR reports, yes. All 50 Senate Democrats will be voting to confirm Jackson.
- Are any Republicans voting to confirm Jackson? Refreshingly, yes. Republican senators Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski have said they will vote to confirm Jackson.
- If Jackson is confirmed, when will she start on the bench? No exact date is known yet, but it will not be until after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer retires sometime this summer.
- When will Jackson’s confirmation hearing take place? The Senate Proceeding to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court will begin at 9:30 a.m. EST this morning, April 7, 2022. You can watch the live-stream on C-SPAN.