Who owns innovation in your company?

If I asked everyone reading this article who owns innovation in their companies, I bet most people would automatically say the CIO or CTO. That seems like a safe response. After all, they’re the ones in charge of the technology decisions, right?

But is it the right response? Not necessarily. In fact, I would argue that the entire C-suite needs to share responsibility for innovation in an organization. But how does that work, and who takes responsibility for which aspects of innovation? Let’s break it down by role to find the answer, which may not be as clear-cut as you might think.

THE CIO: MASTER OF THE TECHNOLOGY UNIVERSE The CIO thinks about the big platforms a company licenses, including which cloud platforms to use. They’re in charge of the infrastructure and technology stacks that power their businesses and are concerned with things like data privacy and compliance. They oversee their companies’ IT infrastructures and, as such, control the universe around how things get built. Many CIOs also oversee cybersecurity or work directly with a chief security information officer (CISO) to ensure their companies are protected. This is important: Today, innovation is as much about protecting organizations from getting hacked as it is about creating the next great application. It’s about preventing data from getting leaked and protecting brand reputations. If a company fails on cybersecurity, everything else becomes a moot point. In short, innovation cannot happen without the support of the CIO because they provide most, if not all, of the tools and necessary support to make innovation happen. But that’s different from truly owning innovation. CIOs don’t typically dictate which products and solutions get built, or when.

For that, we must look elsewhere. THE CDO: DRIVER OF INNOVATION AGENDAS The chief data officer is still a relatively new and misunderstood position. Not all companies have them, and those that do may sometimes get their jobs confused with a chief product officer (CPO). That’s because the CDO drives an agenda that is aligned to sales, marketing, and the overall goals of the business. They manage highly visible projects designed to establish a presence in their companies’ markets and spend a lot of time fending off unicorns. The CDO also creates options for how to realize major initiatives from their companies’ technology stacks.

CDOs have direct lines to customers and others within the C-suite, including the CEO, chief marketing officer (CMO), and chief sales officer (CSO). They work with each to determine the direction of their company’s product pipeline and stay ahead of the competition. Sounds like they own innovation, right? They certainly help steer the innovation ship. But they won’t get very far without the help of the CFO.

THE CFO: THE INNVOVATION FUNDER The companies that are successful at innovation are the ones that figure out how to connect innovation efforts to real ROI. Enter the CFO. The CFO must weigh the cost of investing in innovations against their potential returns and approve budgets accordingly. If the perceived ROI is less than the cost of investment, the funding will not happen.

That can cause internal issues that can be difficult to overcome. Without a budget, innovation labs or teams will be left scrapping for funds across other business units that may be hesitant to provide them with financial support. As a result, the teams will not make any progress and innovation will come to a standstill. In fact, most CFOs, and many CEOs, are more comfortable spending $50 million to acquire an existing business with $5 million in revenue than funding a $10 million innovation project with an uncertain outcome. That makes sense because they have mature models for determining how to fill holes in their portfolio through an acquisition. But a good CFO will enable innovation momentum by adhering to progressive investment strategies as opposed to fixed innovation budgets. They align funding to outcomes and break that funding into smaller, milestone-driven investments—an approach that is highly conducive to incremental, agile innovation.

The bottom line is that in-house innovation cannot happen without the CFO’s sign-off. That makes CFOs key stakeholders in their companies’ innovation strategies. THE C-SUITE: JOINT INNOVATION OWNERS Clearly, innovation is not just the purview of one or two people within the C-suite. Innovation is everyone’s responsibility, at least to some degree. The CEO sets the table by laying out the corporate vision and the CDO plans out the innovation strategy while the CIO and CFO provide technical and financial support, respectively. Without the combined efforts of everyone, innovation efforts will stall and eventually die. Of course, successful innovation is almost never relegated to just the work of these individuals. Over the years, I’ve learned that the best and most innovative ideas spring from the collective efforts of everyone in an organization. For example, we’ve got hundreds of people in 40 countries combining their brainpower for better and faster innovation.

Because at the end of the day, the responsibility for driving innovation doesn’t just fall onto one person. We all have our roles to play. Patrick Sheridan is co-founder and CEO of Modus Create