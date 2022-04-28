Meet the jurors of the 2022 Innovation by Design Awards

We’re thrilled to introduce the jury of the 2022 Innovation by Design Awards. Innovation by Design honors creative design in business, and this year’s jurors hail from some of the world’s most prestigious design-led companies and institutions. Meet them below, and stay tuned as we add even more experts.

advertisement

advertisement

YooJung Ahn, head of design, Waymo YooJung Ahn is the head of design at Waymo, an autonomous driving technology company with a mission to make it safe and easy for people and things to get where they’re going. At Waymo, YooJung is responsible for the design and strategy for the Waymo Driver and related products, and for developing a consistent design language for the company. She joined Waymo in 2012 and led the design of its first autonomously driven car prototype, nicknamed Firefly, and since has led the design work for the Waymo Driver and its application across Waymo One and Waymo Via, for which she and her team have won a number of prestigious design awards.

advertisement

Nathan Allen, head of global sustainability programs and partnerships, Google Nathan Allen is the head of global sustainability programs and partnerships at Google. Over the past seven years since he joined the company, he has led a wide range of initiatives, including multiple interactive installations at Milan Design Week and Tokyo DesignArt as well as the design and build of the first Google Store in Manhattan (which received a LEED Platinum rating). He sits on the boards of the nonprofit organization BioDesign Challenge, the Advisory Board of Greenpixie, the Circular Design Council for the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, and chairs the LGBTQ+ Council for Google Hardware. Donnel Baird, founder and CEO, BlocPower

advertisement

Donnel Baird is founder and CEO of BlocPower, a startup that helps electrify buildings across America. Ti Chang, cofounder and chief design officer, Crave Ti Chang is cofounder and chief design officer of CRAVE, a luxury vibrator company elevating pleasure through beauty and innovation. Ti leads the design vision for the company’s full line of products which have won international design awards –including Fast Company’s Innovation By Design– and were among the first pleasure products to be adopted by mainstream retailers. Ti is best known for mainstreaming the category of pleasure jewelry with the introduction of the iconic Vesper necklace in 2014, one of the most celebrated and iconic products changing the conversation around pleasure. In 2020, Ti was featured in the award-winning documentary The Dilemma of Desire. Ti is a classically trained, internationally recognized industrial designer with an MA in design products from the Royal College of Art in London and a BS in industrial design from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Ti is a champion of improving the inclusivity in the industrial and product design industry. Ti was a key part of establishing the Women in Design professional chapters of Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA). She now serves on the advisory board of CRAVE Foundation for Women.

advertisement

Alastair Curtis, chief design officer, Logitech Alastair Curtis is chief design officer at Logitech, where he is responsible for leading design across all of Logitech’s business teams and brands, rethinking and redesigning innovation for the company, and helping to establish and nurture a design-led culture. Alastair has an MA from the Royal College of Art and a BS from Brunel University. He is a founding member of the recently announced Design for Good, a consortium of some of the world’s most prominent design-led companies and institutions that is joining forces to combat the climate crisis.

advertisement

Sagi Haviv, partner, Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv Sagi Haviv is a partner and designer at Chermayeff & Geismar & Haviv, the firm responsible for many of the most famous logos of all time, including those for NBC, National Geographic, Showtime Networks, State Farm Insurance, Chase Bank, PBS, NYU, Conservation International, and many others. Most recently, the firm designed the logos for discovery+, Animal Planet, the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, and the entertainment giant Warner Bros. Discovery.

advertisement

Ben Ostrower, principal and creative director, Wide Eye Ben Ostrower is an entrepreneur and creative director with over 20 years of experience in digital media. As Wide Eye’s principal and creative director, Ben works with clients to create memorable brands and visually tell clients’ stories. Ben has built a roster of hundreds of clients around the U.S. and abroad, including the Biden White House, the ACLU, March for Our Lives, the NAACP, and dozens of high-profile political figures including Stacey Abrams, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, and Cory Booker. Ben has been interviewed as a brand expert by the Washington Post, CNN, Fast Company, and the BBC. Prior to founding Wide Eye in 2009, Ben was a producer of award-winning PBS documentaries and was a professional photographer.

advertisement

Nichole Rouillac, founder and creative director, Level Nichole Rouillac is the founder and creative director at Level, a West Coast, women-led industrial design consultancy. Her expertise lies in taking complex, innovative technologies and shaping them into products that foster emotional connections between consumers and brands. As a mother and female leader, Rouillac strives to bring balance to her own business and to the practice of industrial design at large. Her passion for creating an inclusive industry led her to serve as Chair of IDSA’s Women in Design SF for several years and to level’s involvement as a core member of the Diversity in Design Collaborative. Level was listed as #3 in FastCompany’s Most Innovative Design Companies of 2021, and Rouillac and level’s work has garnered wide recognition, including design awards such as IDEA Gold, Red Dot, iF and Spark Platinum. Before founding level, Rouillac was creative director at HTC, and led teams at One & Co. and NewDealDesign. Whitney Rutter, CEO, Local Projects

advertisement

Whitney Rutter is the CEO of Local Projects, the 2021 Fast Company Design Company of the Year, which also received Best Design in North America for its work with Greenwood Rising. Throughout Whitney’s career, she has been at the forefront of the intersection of art, culture, and technology, including projects with the world’s top museums. In addition to LP, she serves on the board of ArtTable, the foremost organization for advancing women in the visual arts. Victoria Slaker, VP, industrial design, Ammunition

advertisement

Victoria Slaker helped form Ammunition in 2007, and as a leader for the industrial design group, she has been instrumental in cultivating one of the industry’s most awarded product design teams. Working with a broad range of companies from nascent startups to global brands, Slaker focuses on creating beautiful, iconic products that build businesses and define categories. She has created brand-defining products for companies including Beats by Dre, Polaroid, Square, and Williams-Sonoma. Richard The, cofounder, TheGreenEyl Richard The (he/his) is a designer, artist, and educator. His work, ranging from graphic design to installations to user interfaces, investigates the aesthetic and cultural implications of an increasingly technology-driven society. He studied at the Berlin University of the Arts and the MIT Media Lab, and he has worked at Sagmeister Inc., led a design group at the Google Creative Lab, and is cofounder of the trans-disciplinary design studio TheGreenEyl. He is an assistant professor of art media and technology at Parsons School of Design. His work has been recognized by international design institutions such as D&AD, Art Directors Club New York, AIGA, Communication Arts, Type Director’s Club Tokyo and Ars Electronica, Linz, and he has taught at NYU ITP, School of Visual Arts and MIT School of Architecture.

advertisement

Amy Thibodeau, chief design officer, Gusto Amy Thibodeau is the chief design officer at Gusto, where she empowers designers, researchers, and content strategists who are working on products that connect companies with their employees in a more meaningful way. Previously, Thibodeau was a senior director of UX at Shopify, where she led a cross-functional team of over 130 people working on core business products. During her time at Shopify, she also led the launch of the Polaris design system, built the Platform UX team, founded the Design Ops practice, and held her first job leading the content strategy discipline. In earlier iterations of her life, she was one of the first members of Facebook’s now gigantic content strategy team.

advertisement

Danielle Thompson, founder, Design Match Danielle Thompson is a UI/UX product designer specializing in the fintech market. She has helped companies raise over $200 million in seed and VC funding, and she is now the founder of Design Match, a service connecting amazing design talent with ambitious startups all over the world.

advertisement

Heather Winkle, head of experience design, Capital One Heather Winkle is a design leader dedicated to delivering human-centered experiences that engage customers, maximize business results, and drive meaningful progress in technology and humanity. As head of experience design at Capital One, Heather leads a team of more than 700 designers—including research, strategy, UX, UI, visual, motion, service, content, physical, voice, AI, ML, and accessibility—united in delivering products, services, and systems that are transforming how people experience banking, money, and Capital One itself. Prior to Capital One, Heather designed more than 50 first-of-their kind business and consumer products at companies including Apple, eBay, Yahoo, Adobe, Intuit, and Netscape. Heather holds a BFA in industrial design from Carnegie Mellon University and graduated with distinction from New York Institute of Technology with an MBA in leading innovation and organizational behavior.