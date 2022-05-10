Innovating for a more humane world

To determine whether a consumer product is toxic for disposal, the state of California requires something called an LC50—or “fish kill”—test. If a company chooses not to conduct this test—even if it’s because of its cruelty-free policies—the product is automatically classed as being toxic to the aquatic environment.

In the test, various amounts of the product—say, a new brand of toothpaste—are mixed with water in holding tanks in increasing levels of concentration. The tanks are then filled with small fish—usually fathead minnows, rainbow trout, or golden shiners. After four days, testers count the number of dead fish in each tank. The results help determine the toxicity of the product. But fish end up dead.

Data technology firm Smarter Sorting decided there was a better way: It would use data science to make the LC50 irrelevant. The company’s Product Intelligence Platform combines machine learning with a massive data library to estimate—with a high degree of accuracy—the toxicity of a product. “We knew there was a better way to do this than through animal testing,” says Smarter Sorting CEO Jacqueline Claudia. “I’ve got more computing power on my phone than we had in society 10 years ago, so there had to be a way to use data to solve this problem.”

Besides not killing any animals, Smarter Sorting’s model is faster and cheaper than the LC50 test—and produces results that are just as accurate. In fact, it allowed one major retailer to correctly reclassify 47% of its products as non-toxic. This novel approach to tackling the often ethically fraught challenges of toxic product testing has earned Smarter Sorting a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.