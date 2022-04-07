These stunning glass sculptures depict killer viruses

In January 2020, Luke Jerram got a foreboding phone call. Duke University was researching a new virus called SARS-CoV-2, and wanted to commission the artist to create a glass sculpture of the cell to reflect their research. About 2 million times larger than the actual virus, the sculpture was completed in March 2020 and went on to be featured on magazine covers around the world.

Jerram is known for his stunningly realistic, scientifically accurate sculptures of the moon, which have toured museums around the world. Some people may also know him from his ‘Play me, I’m Yours’ initiative, which brought over 2,000 pianos to streets, parks, and airports around the world (and kept me busy during many delayed flights). But since 2004, the British artist has also been busy designing meticulously accurate sculptures of viruses and bacteria, some deadlier than others.

Titled Glass Microbiology, his series includes about 100 sculptures of more than 15 microbes from smallpox to ebola to the swine flu. Perhaps the most photogenic and fragile piece of science communication ever created, his sculpture of the Covid-19 virus helped the public visualize – and better understand —a disease that has now killed more than 6 million people.

Jerram’s fascination with the sciences started at a young age, but he went on to study art at Cardiff Metropolitan University. “I’ve always been fascinated by how the world works,” he says. “As a kid, I’d take apart a radio or TV to see what’s inside.”