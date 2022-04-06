These 7 finance companies have the highest-paid interns on Wall Street and beyond

When many people think of internships they think of temporary positions with low to no pay– a trade-off one makes in order to gain experience, and, hopefully, a permanent job in the future. Unfortunately, unpaid internships hurt more than just the intern’s wallet .

But if Glassdoor’s latest roundup is anything to go by, some internships out there pay better than most full-time jobs. The company has collated its list of the 25 highest paying internships for 2022, and some of the figures are astounding.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, tech companies dominated the list with Roblox coming in #1 at an internship median monthly pay of $9,667. Yet finance companies also performed extremely well. As a matter of fact, all but one of the companies on the list that weren’t tech were finance. Here’s how those finance companies stacked up when it comes to interns’ median monthly pay:

Capital One: $8,333 (#3 overall) Deutsche Bank: $7,083 (#14 overall) Susquehanna International Group (SIG): $7,000 (#17 overall) BlackRock: $6,917 (#18 overall) J.P. Morgan: $6,667 (#20 overall) Citi: $6,667 (#21 overall) American Express: $6,500 (#24 overall)

You can check out Glassdoor’s full list of 25 Companies Offering Interns Top Dollar Pay in 2022 here. And remember, paying interns isn’t just good for them, it’s good for the company as well.