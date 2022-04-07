Some companies make us less healthy. This list ranks them best to worst

If you ended up binge-watching Bridgerton the last time you planned to go on a run after work, you probably blamed your own lack of discipline. But a nonprofit called Building H suggests that the onus should be placed on Netflix and its aggressive use of autoplay—which helps put the company at the bottom of a new ranking of businesses based on how their products affect the health of their consumers.

“Our everyday lives are making us comfortable, but not very healthy,” says Thomas Goetz, cofounder of Building H. “This is a kind of public health problem that traditionally we expect government to take care of, or healthcare to take care of. But that’s really not an effective way to change. Really, the actual problem is just the infrastructure of everyday life.” That includes, he says, the “product environment” around us that shapes our health, influencing how much we exercise or sleep or socialize, or what we eat. The new ranking, called the Building H Index, evaluates 37 companies in 4 industries that are closely linked to consumer’s daily health decisions—food, entertainment, transportation, and housing. The list is only a subset of companies, with a handful included in each category to represent industry leaders and startups pioneering new approaches. (A smaller pilot version of the project was a finalist in Fast Company‘s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards.) A group of public health and health policy experts helped score each company. The aim is to spark a dialogue and get companies to begin considering a question: Are they making it easier or harder for their customers to be healthy? “Essentially, all of these industries have been fantastic at delivering products and services that meet our needs and exceed them,” says cofounder Steve Downs, who was previously the chief technology officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “The issue isn’t that companies are doing badly, it’s that companies have gotten so good at what they do. If you think about entertainment, we have infinite content on giant screens that follow us around. Food is exquisitely engineered for us to crave, and we can get it more conveniently and easily than ever before. We’re driving more and more miles because cars have gotten so good that it makes a long commute much more tolerable.”

Highest on the list is Culdesac, the developer behind a new neighborhood in Arizona that’s designed to help residents avoid driving. Other companies building housing could also think more carefully about site selection for walkability, or work with communities to improve urban design, the nonprofit says. Bird and Lime, the micromobility companies that let users rent electric bikes and scooters, also ranked high on the list. Riding a bike, even if it has an electric motor that helps give an extra push, obviously offers more exercise than driving; it’s also a way to spend more time outside, something that’s linked to positive mental health and can potentially lead to casual social interactions along the trip. It suggests that some companies with transportation-related products can make minor tweaks to the products to help promote health; Google Maps, for example, could default to walking or biking directions for short trips instead of showing how to drive there. Other companies are inherently less healthy. “Streaming services are largely going to be about sitting down and looking at a screen,” says Downs. “But one of the things that we felt really important to say is that there is always a healthier version of the product that you’re offering.” Streaming companies could eliminate autoplay for the next episode, or let users opt in to it. They could let users set a bedtime mode, the way phones do (more than half of streaming consumers say that watching TV or movies made them lose sleep at least once a week, on average). Services that include ads, like Hulu, could screen out ads that promote unhealthy food, especially those that target kids. (Netflix and Hulu did not immediately respond to Fast Company‘s request for comment.)

Of course, it could be a challenge to get companies to change: Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has said that his company’s biggest competitor is sleep, and “we’re winning.” Nudging customers to binge shows is a way to keep them hooked so they don’t cancel subscriptions. Still, Building H argues that the stakes are so high that companies can’t ignore them. Chronic “lifestyle” diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease, are on the rise; by the end of the decade, the prevalence of diabetes is projected to grow by another 50%. For some companies, health impact may not be something they were considering, but it could add to their KPIs. The nonprofit suggests that perhaps corporate ESG goals should be expanded to ESHG to emphasize corporate influence on health. “I think it really matters whether the future of entertainment is VR goggles in your basement or AR games that bring you out in the physical world,” says Downs. “I think it matters whether the future of transportation is self-driving cars with telecoms in the back or actually bikes on the streets . . . We have to recognize that as we go forward, if we want [technology] to make our lives healthier, we’re going to have to do that intentionally. We’re going to have to get companies to sort of coalesce around a vision of doing that.”