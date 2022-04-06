OpenAI’s DALL-E AI is becoming a scary-good graphic artist

Like its predecessor, the new DALL-E 2 is a neural network that creates images based on natural language phrases fed in by the user. But while the original DALL-E‘s images were low-resolution and conceptually basic, images generated by DALL-E 2 are five times more realistic and accurate, OpenAI researchers tell Fast Company. What’s more, the second DALL-E is actually a smaller neural network. (OpenAI declined to give DALL-E 2’s dimensions in parameters.)

DALL-E 2 is also a multi-modal neural network, meaning it is capable of processing both natural language and visual images. You can show the model two different images, for example, and ask it to create images that combine aspects of the source images in various ways.

And the creativity the system seems to display while doing it is, well, a little unsettling. During a demonstration Monday, DALL-E was given two images–one that looked like street art, the other something like art deco. It quickly created a set of 20 or so images arranged in a grid, each different from its neighbor. The system combined varying visual aspects of the source images in a number of ways. In some it seemed to allow the dominant style in one source image to be fully expressed, while suppressing the style of the other. Taken together the new images had a design language that was distinct from that of the source images.