1% for the Planet launches new investment fund to drive more environmental impact

Since Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard and Blue Ribbon Flies founder Craig Mathews started 1% for the Planet in 2002, the organization has certified more than $350 million in donations from committed companies to nonprofits working to protect the environment and combat climate change. But as it hits its 20th anniversary, CEO Kate Williams wasn’t interested in resting on laurels.

“We’ve done really well with our existing model, with strong record growth in membership over the last two years, so it would be very easy to say, ‘Cool, we’ve got the model, the flywheel is turning, and just keep keepin’ on,'” says Williams. “But that’s not enough, and it’s not how we want to roll and show up for the planet.”

Now the organization is expanding its ability to raise more funding by launching a new philanthropic investment fund that will both invest in companies working to fight climate change and grant more money to nonprofits.

The Planet Impact Fund is being created with partners CapShift and National Philanthropic Trust, and will launch with a portfolio of public investments selected to drive climate impact. The public allocation will include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds and will target best-in-class managers investing in climate leaders and solutions. The private allocation will focus on high-impact, nonpublic investment opportunities that can drive meaningful climate mitigation and support climate change resiliency. It will annually disburse approximately 10% of all funds to vetted environmental nonprofits.