This clever design turns ugly traffic barriers into comfy benches

Their official name is “Jersey Barrier,” and you’ve seen ’em thousands of times. These concrete walls were designed (in New Jersey!) in the 1950s to keep cars in their lane. Since, they’ve only grown more popular within cities, especially as a blockade to prevent car bombs and other terrorist threats.

The problem is that Jersey barriers are ugly and uninviting—but apparently, that’s nothing the right slipcover can’t fix.

Designed by the Italian 3D-printing studio R3Direct, Urban Safety Everyday is a bench that you can slide right on top of a Jersey barrier, transforming it into public seating. The furnishing even features a flower planter to entice you to stay a while.

“I like that this project is for everyday life in a city, not just for a terrible event,” says Giulia Del Grande, who led the design. As she studied the psychological impact of anti-terrorist safety measures on citizens, Del Grande treated her home town of Lucca as a lab: the perfect place to test her new approach to concrete barriers.