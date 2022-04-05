BA.2 omicron symptoms: What to look out for as variant spreads in the US

According to the latest Nowcast data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the BA.2 omicron subvariant of COVID-19 has now become the dominant strain across the United States. As of April 2, 2022, the BA.2 variant makes up 72.2% of all cases in the country. While that total is expected to only grow in the coming weeks, as of now BA.2 is more dominant in some areas of the country than others.

Here are the areas of America most affected with BA.2 as well as the latest symptoms to watch out for as the variant continues to spread. Areas where BA.2 prevalence is highest According to CDC Nowcast data, these are the areas of the U.S. where BA.2 is most prevalent: Northeast: this includes states such as New York and Maine. BA.2 makes up over 84% of cases.

this includes states such as Texas and New Mexico. BA.2 makes up over South: this includes states such as Florida and Alabama. BA.2 makes up over 59% of cases. BA.2 omicron symptoms According to the CDC, the symptoms of Covid-19, including BA.2, are:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea There have also been reports that people infected with BA.2 are reporting more intestinal issues. However, a blog post from ZOE, which runs Covid-19 studies, says the increase of reports of gut issues are not necessarily related to BA.2 infections. “[W]hen we looked at PCR test results reported in the app, we made an interesting observation. While a significant proportion of people reporting GI symptoms tested positive, we also saw an increase in the proportion of people with these symptoms who tested negative,” the post explains. “And there was a similar pattern with lateral flow test results. This suggests that even though Omicron can be associated with GI symptoms, the rates are not higher than what we saw with Delta. One or more other types of tummy bug are likely going around in the population at the current time.”