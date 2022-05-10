Leveling the 3D playing field

Historically, computer graphics artists depended on local graphics processing unit (GPU) hardware to render their designs in three dimensions. Installed in a PC, these pieces of circuitry can be expensive—with prices skyrocketing during the pandemic—and oftentimes limiting, as work and studio demands could stretch their capabilities beyond one machine. This all changed with the advent of cloud computing. Graphics-processing power, at levels previously unheard of, was now accessible on the internet, provided by tech giants such as Microsoft, Google, and Amazon.

Having access to 100 GPUs worth of processing power in the cloud means a job can be done 100 times faster than on a single computer, says Jules Urbach, founder and CEO of the cloud graphics company Otoy. But there remains an issue of accessibility. Identifying the problem for which his company found an innovative solution, Urbach explains: “There’s not 100 GPUs per customer on all the public cloud providers combined.”

In response to the growing demand for processing power, Otoy developed the Render Network, the industry’s first blockchain GPU marketplace. The technology has the potential to make the rendering process thousands of times faster for creators of all sizes—from top NFT artists like Pak and Beeple to major motion-picture studios—and earns Otoy a spot on Fast Company‘s list of the world’s Most Innovative Companies.

A FASTER, SIMPLER WAY TO RENDER

The Render Network democratizes access to GPU power. “Instead of spending tens of thousands of dollars on hardware on premises,” Urbach says, “you can move all that [to] the cloud.” The Render Network allows creators to connect globally distributed GPUs through a blockchain network. The system is powered by the ERC-20 “RNDR” token, a cryptocurrency run on the Ethereum network. Creators can pay to access vast amounts of processing power through the network, and they can be likewise compensated for putting their unused GPUs to work providing processing power to others.