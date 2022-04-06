This startup designed an electric cargo ship to cross the ocean

Designing an electric cargo ship isn’t as easy as making an electric car—and until recently, most experts would have argued that battery-electric ships weren’t feasible for traveling across oceans. A giant cargo ship might theoretically need a battery that weighs 1.6 billion pounds , more than the ship could carry. But one startup plans to soon begin crossing the Pacific with smaller electric ships that swap batteries at ports along the way, in a system that it says could prove cheaper than shipping with fossil fuels.

“We started with the problem of decarbonizing ocean freight, and finding a way to make it not cost more,” says Steven Henderson, cofounder and CEO of the startup, called Fleetzero, part of the most recent cohort at the tech accelerator Y Combinator. Henderson and cofounder Michael Carter both worked in the shipping industry and saw that there was a major challenge with the industry’s goals to cut emissions: The existing alternatives were far more expensive than the status quo. Ammonia or green hydrogen power, for example, could cost as much as four times more than the heavy fuel oil that ships use today. Engines also had to be redesigned to burn alternative liquid fuels, adding to the cost. “We realized that this isn’t good for the industry if this is our future, and not good for the world if rates go up,” says Carter. The company’s new approach means that customers will see no change to their freight costs.

They started exploring a range of alternatives, and initially thought that electric ships wouldn’t work. A container ship with room for 10,000 or 20,000 shipping containers, designed to circumnavigate the globe on a single tank of fuel, wouldn’t have the room for batteries, which don’t have the energy density of liquid fuel. “It wasn’t viable,” says Carter. “But we realized we were solving the wrong problem.” They calculated that if ships were smaller—their new design will have space for between 3,000 and 4,000 containers—and made quick stops along the way, current battery technology could make sense. “Modern ships are optimized around fossil fuels,” Henderson says. “What would it look like if you optimized ships around batteries?”

The company’s batteries are designed to fit into standard shipping containers, so a crane can lift them off the ship at a port and replace them with batteries that have been freshly charged. (Many ports don’t have the capacity to plug ships into power directly, and swapping batteries is also faster, although a Norwegian company is now testing a much smaller electric cargo ship that will make short journeys and plug in to charge.) On a typical route now, a ship traveling from China to the U.S. might pass by Japan and Alaska before reaching Seattle, and then travel down the West Coast to L.A.; the distance between ports is short enough that current battery technology can cover the range.