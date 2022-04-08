3 lessons from ‘Encanto’ on leadership transitions

Disney’s 2021 film Encanto is as much about a supernaturally gifted family as it is about leadership and succession. It’s a perfect picture of a leadership transition headed toward breakdown as Alma, an aging matriarch, must let go of control and pass the mantle of leadership on to the next in line.

In so many ways, Encanto is about what not to do when you’re an outgoing organizational leader. For a successful succession, this movie shows us that transitioning leaders need to: 1. Unleash their people’s hidden gifts. 2. Listen to their disruptors.

3. Guard their culture. Let’s dive into the story to learn more about these three lessons (spoilers ahead). WHAT ENCANTO SHOWS US ABOUT GIFTS The family’s magic comes from an enchanted candle that was given to Alma when she was a young, widowed mother. The candle guards over the family and grants each of Alma’s descendants a unique gift. But two family members have no obvious gift. The first is Alma herself. Her role is to protect the flame so the magic stays alive.

Then there’s Mirabel, Alma’s granddaughter. With no magic at her disposal, Mirabel grows up constantly trying to prove her significance in an otherwise gifted family. Yet Mirabel does bring obvious value, just not in an easily recognizable or conventional way. She has an extraordinary ability to help her relatives see nuance in their capabilities and leverage them in powerful ways. Take Isabela, Mirabel’s picture-perfect sister whose gift includes spreading carpets of beautiful flowers everywhere she goes. Mirabel helps her find freedom from the pressure cooker of perfection. And in the process, Isabela discovers she can also create wondrously imperfect plants like cacti. Then there’s Luisa, who has superhuman strength. With Mirabel’s help, Luisa unloads the burden of trying to meet the unending needs and expectations of others.

Mirabel doesn’t have magic at her disposal. But she brings strength, nuance, and complexity where it previously didn’t exist. That brings us to our first lesson: 1. UNLEASH YOUR PEOPLE’S HIDDEN GIFTS As the Madrigal family faced an unprecedented crisis, Alma tightened her grip of control. This narrow focus kept Alma from recognizing and accepting her granddaughter’s leadership gift. So, how do you ensure that you recognize and call out the untapped gifts of those you lead? Which colleague are you tempted to write off as unskilled or not gifted enough? They could be the very leader your organization needs to reach the next level.

Be curious about your negative reactions toward certain staff members. Try suspending your responses so you can look for the hidden gifts they offer. Then do everything you can to help them cultivate their leadership skills. You might very well end up with a brilliant leader who does more for your organization than you dreamed possible. Trust outside voices to see things in others that you can’t see. Mirabel was actually the one who most resembled Alma’s healthy self—and that made her the most obvious successor. Alma just couldn’t see it. 2. LISTEN TO YOUR DISRUPTORS I know they say we don’t talk about Bruno. But there’s no way around it. Because every leader needs a Bruno close by. He’s a disruptor.

Bruno was also a prophet. He saw things in the future—things that often upset people. It wasn’t his fault. It was just his gift. But people ostracized him for his unsettling predictions and blamed him when bad things happened—until finally, he took his visions and fled. Then Bruno’s most ominous vision started unraveling the family. If they were going to survive, they needed to heed his vision and take action. In seasons of transition—especially during a succession—you need your Brunos around you. They’re the ones who can help you see a better vision of your organization. Don’t ostracize and run off the people who speak the hard truth. Create a process that invites them to speak and requires you to listen. Otherwise, you’ll find yourself in an echo chamber full of confirmation bias that shuts out those who are meant to point your organization in the direction it needs to go. 3. GUARD YOUR CULTURE Your leadership shapes your culture. Just as Alma was the magic candle’s caretaker, you’re responsible for protecting and developing your culture.

Alma knew change was coming. But instead of reinforcing her family’s culture, she sought to protect an idealized version of her family and stamp out perceived internal threats. This only deepened the cracks and fissures that were surfacing. You can prevent leadership transitions from breaking down by elevating your culture in everything you do and letting your values guide every decision. As you navigate change, don’t lose sight of what matters most. If you do, you’ll end up pursuing peripheral aims, which will weaken your organization and send a ripple effect of disintegration across your team. Focus on setting the tone of your culture and reaffirming your organization’s values. As you prepare for succession, which of these leadership lessons will you focus on?

Tim Foot is the CEO of Slingshot Group