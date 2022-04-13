4 ways to up your recruitment game amid the Great Resignation

We all know it is insanely difficult to fill job positions right now. Roles that used to bring in hundreds of applications within a day of being posted, are now barely getting attention from candidates. Because of this, many of us in human resources roles, have never had to proactively source candidates. Today is different. It’s an absolute necessity for human resources leaders to strategically position their companies to attract talent, while proactively recruiting candidates.

I lead the People & Culture department at PlanOmatic and have hired 14 new candidates during the first quarter of this year, marking a significant increase in hires since we have 53 total employees. While recruiting candidates this year, I’ve learned a lot of lessons along the way. Here are four tips to help human resources professionals proactively attract talent during the Great Resignation.

Enhance Your Online Presence

Before reaching out to prospective candidates, make sure you have an online presence that will impress. Your LinkedIn profile should be up to date with at least a professional photo and your current role. If you want to stand out from the hoard of recruiters reaching out to candidates on LinkedIn, having a profile with a strong brand presence and love for your company is appealing. If your company can provide branded banners, professional and consistent copy about your company, professional headshots, and content for you to “like” or repost, this will be appealing to candidates. It makes your company look well-resourced and shows that employees are engaged and are proud to represent their company.

At PlanOmatic, we encourage our staff to post our open roles, general company content, and interact with each other’s LinkedIn posts. In addition, our team will post shout outs to one another for promotions or major accomplishments. Candidates will see your company engaging with one another, and it showcases the staff’s great relationships to one another and the company as a whole.