Real inclusion: Amplifying every employee’s voice

Few leaders would argue that getting and addressing customer feedback is paramount to staying in business. In recent years, though, savvy businesses have learned that candid employee feedback is every bit as valuable to their sustained growth and success.

That’s why many leaders are searching for ways to get more and better employee feedback that can positively impact their internal analysis, debates, and decisions. They’re using more one-on-one meetings, big department meetings, “all hands” meetings, employee surveys, company social events, employee chatrooms, team-building exercises, field trips, hotlines—you name it, all to build cultures that encourage and value the inputs of every employee. Over the last couple of years, virtual meetings have become a central piece of the employee experience, making it a hub of employee feedback as well. Still, just as with in-person meetings of any size, some workers simply aren’t comfortable piping up and providing input or feedback during virtual meetings. Maybe they’re introverts or just lack the confidence or tenure to think their opinions are worth much to their peers. Others may even have grown cynical, thinking the decision-makers don’t really listen to what the troops say anyway. But whatever their reasons, the result is that many workers’ thoughts, perceptions, and ideas—which could be key to the organization’s next big product or to solving a long-perplexing problem—never get heard. Their silence also means the feedback that does reach leadership may be skewed, providing an incomplete or even inaccurate understanding of what the troops really think. Without the inclusion of diverse opinions, however, how can you evaluate and chart the proper course for the enterprise?

Remote work makes it harder for everyone’s voice to be heard. It’s important to note that since COVID-19 turned so many of us into remote workers, we have greatly increased the time we spend in meetings each week. Research (including some from my own company) shows that office workers have gone from an average of two hours a week in meetings (pre-COVID) to about 10 hours a week today. As useful and necessary as they can be, virtual meeting tools make it easier than ever for well-intentioned extroverts, highly opinionated people, and sometimes even agenda-driven colleagues to dominate work discussions. That’s more than just an annoyance for workers whose personalities, backgrounds, and/or attitudes mean they are hesitant to speak up. Hearing them requires more thought and/or work from leadership, but not hearing them presents a real and growing threat to the success and future of the enterprise.

So, what can organizations do to encourage more open employee feedback and give people a true sense of intellectual, professional, and social inclusion in the company’s decision making process, strategy, and overall success? Create new pathways for including all workers’ input and ideas. It starts by sincerely eliciting that input from less vocal workers. For such efforts to be seen as sincere, however, we must find or create new pathways for those softer-spoken, shy, or more timid workers to be heard. That could include:

• Setting aside time for more one-on-one meetings, which may feel less intimidating. • Instituting more relaxed and informal personnel or project reviews in which managers focus more on what workers think than on how they measured up against expectations. • Training managers in soft skills like encouraging and coaxing insights and ideas from workers.

• Setting up informal work, or even social events like mixers, happy hours, picnics, or even field trips that can foster more mingling—the kind of short, one-on-one or small group chats that prompt new thinking or new ideas that teams can follow up on once everyone returns to work. • Holding team “OKRs” in which employees from different disciplines who worked together on projects honestly analyze their projects’ objectives against the key results they actually achieved. • Creating new, tech-enabled pathways for workers to make it easier for everybody to engage and provide their carefully considered analysis of work issues and, hopefully, their creative ideas for problem-solving, new products, new processes, or new services.

This last pathway is critical, if only because of the sheer number of virtual meetings we attend. Already a number of apps, platforms, and programs exist to allow virtual meeting attendees to offer their comments in writing even as others talk, or to offer insights and bat around ideas in an open (or closed) during the virtual meeting continues. Other companies see success with allowing and encouraging those who don’t speak up during a virtual meeting to submit their input online, anonymously if they prefer, via a “comments” site. This technique enables asynchronous feedback by team members distributed across multiple time zones. By keeping the “comment period” open for a few days after the virtual meeting, leadership gets the benefit of quieter (or remote) employees’ careful analysis of problems or opportunities. And with extra time to gather their thoughts before commenting, these workers’ input is more likely to be supported by data and analysis that could not have been shared easily in a meeting—virtual or otherwise. In an era of remote work, being inclusive of all voices is more important than ever.

To be sure, virtual meetings are very useful—even indispensable. However, they naturally tend to magnify the voices of those who are quickest on their feet, or sometimes just those with the loudest voice, the most charisma, the longest tenure, or the highest level of personal confidence. It is possible for us to allow those less likely to speak up during virtual meetings a little more time and different pathways to deliver their well-considered input. By encouraging that kind of intellectual, social, and professional inclusion, we can dramatically improve our chances of charting a course of innovation and sustained growth—and that is a good thing for any organization. CTO and co-founder of Polly, a popular app on major workspace messaging platforms like Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Chat.