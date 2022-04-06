The delicate balance of data privacy regulations

Over the past decade, the go-to-market (GTM) strategies of B2B companies have become increasingly data-driven. Our world has set a course toward hyper-connectivity and digitization. That requires the sharing and analysis of information which, when successful, champions the power of data. Accordingly, companies have come to internalize the importance of an acute understanding of data and metrics.

It was marketing teams across B2B corporations that spearheaded the move toward data-oriented goals. “Scientifying” their operations, marketers started relying on tangible metrics and real-time data inputs to build out campaigns, assess their performance, and determine success. The sales industry soon followed, abandoning the old-school view of sales as an enigmatic “art” in favor of a concrete, data-driven, approach to the sales process and its success. The ability of data-driven marketing and sales to offer segmentation and prioritization capabilities led to the rise of new consumer expectations for perfectly timed, customized messaging with highly personalized relevance. But as the popularity of data continues to grow across industries, and as consumers and businesses alike become ever more reliant on data, the issue of data privacy has also entered the spotlight. PRIVACY PROTECTION VERSUS COMMERCIAL GAIN Privacy has been a growing concern ever since consumer data could be digitally collected, with regulation and enforcement growing in kind.

Four years ago, the European Union introduced its groundbreaking General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Though there are as of yet no American federal data privacy regulations, state-by-state privacy laws are being passed, with California taking the lead with its California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). This heightened awareness toward privacy protection may placate some consumers and lawmakers, but in many cases, growing regulation is also hampering business needs and affecting the go-to-market strategies of data-dependent companies. For these companies, limiting their access to data means limiting the services they can provide and the level of accuracy with which they can function. One of the issues with current privacy regulations is that the definition of personal identifiable information (PII) is very broad, and there is no discrimination in data protection based on risk factor or exploitability. This means a job title or work email may be subject to the same privacy standards as sensitive personal medical or financial information. When all data is subject to the same regulatory standards—whether or not it warrants protection and poses a real threat to data subjects—consumers and businesses both suffer.

A PROPOSED SOLUTION For privacy regulations to be effective without spurring backlash from the business community, they must aim to balance data subjects’ right to privacy with companies’ business needs. With this notion in mind, regulators should reassess their approach to handling “shallow data.” Given this data is publicly available for the most part, I believe it should be differentiated from data that is not publicly available, is sensitive and potentially exploitable, or infringes on the privacy of data subjects. For this shift to take hold, we need to redefine the parameters of data protection, move away from blanket protection, and adopt individualized examination of data types. Not all data should be treated equally. In my view, publicly available data, such as contact details, company names, and job titles—the very type of data that is of commercial interest to companies—should not fall under the rubric of PII. Instead, it should be subject to its own business-friendly privacy regulations.

Why should this type of data be exempt from protective regulations? First, this would allow businesses to evolve and grow in tandem with our data-rich world. Data improves business efficiency, allowing shallow data-reliant sales teams to move away from spray-and-pray tactics in favor of focused outreach: targeting the right prospects, at the right time, with the right message. Second, it enables businesses to give their customers the personalized service they have come to expect. Today’s consumers no longer tolerate one-size-fits-all offerings—they require tailored messaging and customized products. Only with uninhibited data insights can businesses meet these desires.

Strategic data usage has led to remarkable commercial progress, but limiting the flow and access to this data will undo this progress. By segmenting data based on risk and exploitability and lessening privacy protections around low-risk, publicly available information, we can help undo the friction between businesses and regulators. With cooperation from all sides, the next frontier of data utilization won’t be out of reach. Assaf Eisenstein is the co-founder and president of Lusha