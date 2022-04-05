Connecting with potential clients: Three steps to authenticity

Do you know what the best indicator of success is?

advertisement

advertisement

It’s when a prospective client says about you “Hey, I like that guy.” Affability and authenticity will get you farther in your career than capability will. Often, people who are charming and genuine get chances to prove themselves, while people who seem distant and bored do not. The next time you’re trying to secure a client, try these three tactics that I’ve found useful for showing your authenticity.

advertisement

Don’t be afraid to be funny. If you have any comedic chops, use them. Humor is the best way to showcase relatability and authenticity. Nobody looks forward to a sales call, and people often put more time and effort into thinking up reasons they can’t attend than anything else. Making people smile and bringing light into what would normally be a dry conversation will leave them with a good impression of you. It also makes it much more likely that they’ll reach back out if they don’t bite the first time.

advertisement

Above all things: Be natural. If you try too hard to be funny, people will notice. I don’t change the way I speak for anyone—I am always my authentic self. Some things to consider: • A call with a client is not the time to test out your next stand-up set. Use humor to lighten the mood, not as the main content of the meeting.

advertisement

• Not all humor will be suitable for all meetings. Remain appropriate for the audience you’re speaking to. It’s best to avoid anything risque regardless. • Don’t command the spotlight. If your audience tries to match your energy or banter with you, embrace it. Make sure both sides of the relationship are equal.

advertisement

Have you ever heard the saying “You need your clients more than they need you”? I hate this phrase because it establishes you as the beta in the relationship before they’ve even done anything. If you’re halfway decent at your job, you should have the confidence that you can pull in a replacement for an existing client without much lag. You are not your client’s servant—you are their partner. And if you act like it, they’ll see it that way too. Set expectations for what you want the relationship to look like and your audience will most likely follow it.

advertisement

This goes for both attitudes and deliverables. Share a statement of work outlining what you envision success looks like for a campaign or upcoming project and invite them to add to it. This way, you’ve established goals you both agree are reasonable and achievable. There are typically two ways this goes down. Either they’ll respect you for establishing professional boundaries early, or they’ll feel completely overwhelmed. If they fall into the latter category, you don’t want to work with them anyway.

advertisement

Never shoot down an idea. Whether it’s personal or professional relationships, one thing is universal: not everything is going to work out. And while that is true, it’s also a defeatist attitude. Instead, frame it this way: “Not everything will work out…right now.” For this reason, I recommend never shooting down a potential client’s idea. Instead, put it in your back pocket and say something like, “That’s an interesting tactic; I’d definitely be open to exploring that.”

advertisement

The nature of marketing as a business means we have to sell and establish ourselves as experts—it’s the reason our clients come to us in the first place. But being an expert in social media advertising doesn’t mean we’ve cornered the market on interesting or innovative ideas for a project. But what if the idea your client is proposing really is bad? This will happen, but shutting it down immediately isn’t the way to handle it. More than likely it’ll just turn them off from having any kind of relationship with you. Even if you don’t think a sales call or initial meeting is going to end up panning out, or even if you think their ideas aren’t quite actionable (or good), act like they are—you never know where a call can lead. I can speak from experience here. I was once on a call where I was fairly uninterested in working with the prospective client…until I found out what their budget was. And if I’d been obviously preoccupied with my email or shot down every idea he presented, he probably wouldn’t have brought that up.

advertisement

If you get on well with a client and they are reliable, try and proceed with the relationship. You can refine some of their unorthodox ideas about your business later. If they’re really reasonable and committed to success, they’ll listen. There are very few people who can get ahead in life without some level of charisma. If you’re not likable—or if you’re not good at faking it—you’re going to be fighting an uphill battle for success. And when you reach the top, the people who can convey authenticity have already left for a better hill. Christopher is the co-founder, head strategist and CEO of The Go! Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency.