How to find your ‘why’ when pursuing a dream against the odds

What does it take to quit an established, comfortable career? Especially one that took decades to build and had a growth trajectory that, most would agree, is the means to a comfortable life? This is a question many people have asked me in the last year. 2021 was the first year of my entrepreneurial journey, and it marked the start of a new career track for me.

advertisement

advertisement

TAKE THE PLUNGE, BUT TAKE YOUR TIME After more than 20 years in engineering at Fortune 100 companies, I quit my job as a director of engineering at a prestigious consulting company, took a year without a salary, and lived off my savings to launch my company. Namma was purposefully bootstrapped slowly while I prepared myself, with a team of part-time engineers and consultants. We worked on the vision, brand, UX, and product before launch. In 2021, I worked on the platform full-time and devoted myself mentally, emotionally, and technically to this idea. I spent a year trying to do things I hadn’t done on my own before: chasing product-market fit, revenue generation, customer acquisition, etc. Being an entrepreneur means learning new things every day, questioning yet trusting your instincts, and making yourself uncomfortable at every step of the way. In my opinion, it is very important to be clear on why you want to become a founder before you begin. Here are my pointers on how to think about your ‘why,’ and why it is so important to do that before you take the plunge.

advertisement

Is it the ‘title’ and autonomy you are chasing? I’ll admit, it is cute that my friends’ kids are impressed that I run my own business now—but I have never been fascinated by a title. I did not embark on this journey for a glamorous CEO/founder role. If a title is what you are chasing, there are many paths to the top, entrepreneurship, merely one. You may start your company to be your own boss, but you can also pursue that autonomy at a job by being good at what you do. Being a founder does mean you get to run your ship, but it also comes with a lot of other responsibilities that should be considered.

advertisement

Do you believe in the vision you are building? I think a founder needs to be convinced they are bringing value to this world when they decide to build something. It takes years, and sometimes many pivots, to get an idea to fruition, and there are many bumps that can easily shake your conviction. Another way to look at this is to ask yourself if you would be energized by this vision even if it was being led by someone else. At the end of the day, you want to build something you will be proud of and will be happy to have your name associated with. Are you the right fit for the role?

advertisement

In the early stages of building a company, a founder has to be hands-on with pretty much everything. Can you execute on your vision with your skills at this stage? If you don’t have the skills, my recommendation would be to acquire them while going through the journey, or before you start. If you care strongly about the success of your idea, you want to be the best person to move it forward at the founding stage. DO YOUR OWN THINKING According to Inc., only 8% of people achieve their goals by having the end in mind when they start out. When setting goals, you have to know where you’re headed—but more importantly, you have to know why you are headed that way. Also, sketch out what you will do when unexpected scenarios come along. A game plan is important. For example, how long will you continue if you don’t get funding? What will you test before you finally decide to move on? Every founder starts the journey for their own reasons, and that is the beauty of entrepreneurship. Your answer is only yours, but it is important you have that clarity so you can stay true to your ‘north.’

advertisement

You will need to keep coming back to your ‘why’ during the dark days of entrepreneurship, and trust me, there will be many of those. You will be questioned by your family, your friends, investors, and advisors on why your business is important to you and how you add value to society. But there will also come days when your conviction pays off. That is the result of believing every step of the way. Sonal is a skilled engineer with 20+ years of experience and founder of Namma; a formalized peer lending platform. Learn more at Namma.co.