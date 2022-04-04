advertisement
advertisement
  • 11:55 am

Women under 30 are earning more than men in these 16 cities

Men still make more on average, but according to a new report from Pew Research Center, younger women are now out-earning their male peers in some areas.

Women under 30 are earning more than men in these 16 cities
[Source Images: Getty]
By Shalene Gupta1 minute Read

On average women still earn 82% of what men make in America. However, young women under 30 are doing somewhat better. Across America they earn 93% of what their male counterparts make, and according to a new study from Pew Research Center, women under the age of 30 are out earning their male peers in 16 U.S. cities. Below is a list of the cities as well as what percent women under 30 make compared to men under 30.

advertisement
  1. Wenatchee, WA: 120%
  2. Morgantown, WV: 114%
  3. Barnstable Town, MA: 112%
  4. Gainesville, FL: 110%
  5. Naples, FL: 108%
  6. San Diego, CA: 105%
  7. Yuba City, CA: 105%
  8. Champaign-Urbana, IL: 102%
  9. Lebanon, PA: 102%
  10. New York/Newark/Jersey City, NY/NJ/PA: 102%
  11. San Angelo, TX: 102%
  12. Washington/Arlington/Alexandria, DC/VA/MD: 102%
  13. Iowa City, IA: 101%
  14. Sacramento/Roseville, CA: 101%
  15. Santa Monica/Santa Barbara, CA: 101%
  16. Winston-Salem, NC: 101%

A complete analysis of how much women under 30 make compared to men under 30 in 250 U.S. metropolitan areas can be found here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life