Women under 30 are earning more than men in these 16 cities

On average women still earn 82% of what men make in America. However, young women under 30 are doing somewhat better. Across America they earn 93% of what their male counterparts make, and according to a new study from Pew Research Center, women under the age of 30 are out earning their male peers in 16 U.S. cities. Below is a list of the cities as well as what percent women under 30 make compared to men under 30.