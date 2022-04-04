Women under 30 are earning more than men in these 16 cities

On average women still earn 82% of what men make in America. However, young women under 30 are doing somewhat better. Across America they earn 93% of what their male counterparts make, and according to a new study from Pew Research Center, women under the age of 30 are out earning their male peers in 16 U.S. cities. Below is a list of the cities as well as what percent women under 30 make compared to men under 30.
- Wenatchee, WA: 120%
- Morgantown, WV: 114%
- Barnstable Town, MA: 112%
- Gainesville, FL: 110%
- Naples, FL: 108%
- San Diego, CA: 105%
- Yuba City, CA: 105%
- Champaign-Urbana, IL: 102%
- Lebanon, PA: 102%
- New York/Newark/Jersey City, NY/NJ/PA: 102%
- San Angelo, TX: 102%
- Washington/Arlington/Alexandria, DC/VA/MD: 102%
- Iowa City, IA: 101%
- Sacramento/Roseville, CA: 101%
- Santa Monica/Santa Barbara, CA: 101%
- Winston-Salem, NC: 101%
A complete analysis of how much women under 30 make compared to men under 30 in 250 U.S. metropolitan areas can be found here.