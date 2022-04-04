Beyond Black Wall Street: These experts are unearthing historically Black towns lost to history

Cymone Davis grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, but she’d heard stories for years about her relatives in Oklahoma. She longed to connect with that part of her family history, so when an opportunity in the state became available, she jumped at it.

advertisement

advertisement

Now, two years later, Davis is digging into the history of Black townships, not just in Oklahoma, but around the country. The goal is not only to tell Black stories and shine a light on these unique towns, but to use that history as a map for the future. According to some experts, Oklahoma once had more all-Black towns than any other state. Dr. Atyia Martin, who’s working to map Black townships with Davis, estimates there were as many as 50 Black towns and settlements in the early part of the 20th century. The pair, along with Martin’s daughter, have been researching this history for a project with the Next Leadership Development Corporation. Their site maps both unincorporated and incorporated Black towns and settlements across the country, and offers stories and background about some of the communities. “For me, personally, I feel charged to move the needle of Black townships in a sustainable way,” said Davis.

advertisement

The number of Black towns varies widely. Davis and Martin say there were anywhere between 200 and 1,200. They’ve been able to find records of more than 80 so far, which have been documented by scholars, historical societies, and government agencies. The project is the only site to map such towns, and part of their work is dedicated to uncovering more. “Since we published the map, we have received several recommendations that we’re exploring to add to the map,” Davis added. These towns and settlements were often set up as informal havens for formerly enslaved Black people. Some even pre-date American Independence, like Fort Mose, in Florida, which was the first Black settlement, founded in 1693. Others, like Little Egypt or Deep Ellum in Dallas, were started after the Emancipation Proclamation. In the 1880s, when Jim Crow laws began to spread across the country, Black people founded communities like Mound Bayou, Mississippi, Red Bird, Oklahoma, and Eatonville, Florida, which was the hometown of writer Zora Neale Hurston. All of those towns still exist today. For Martin and Davis, who are both Black, learning about the history of Black towns was eye-opening. Martin, who was previously the chief resilience officer for the City of Boston and focuses on building racial equity and resilience among organizations, said many people know about communities like Black Wall Street in Tulsa, but she had no idea there was a Black town in Massachusetts, where she lives.

advertisement

“In Massachusetts, we had a historically Black town in Plymouth, which is where almost every elementary school kid goes to learn about Plymouth Rock,” she said, adding that no one ever mentioned it was also home to a historic Black town. She learned that the four founders of the New Guinea Settlement at Parting Ways in Plymouth were emancipated by the Massachusetts Constitution. The government deeded about 100 acres of land to them in exchange for their service in the Revolutionary War. The town was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979. Martin said she was humbled by how much she didn’t know but also “incredibly energized by the stories of how people did so much with what they had, or how different allies and champions partnered with Black people in order to create these spaces,” she added. One community featured on the site is Clearview, Oklahoma, a historic Black town founded in 1903. At one time, more than 600 people called the community home, but the loss of the railroad before 1940 meant a declining population. Today, fewer than 50 people live there, though Mayor Marilyn Jackson said the town holds tours and, since the pandemic began, more people want to learn about its history. “I don’t know if it’s staying at home or just Googling, but we’ve gotten more people that are interested in Black towns,” she said.

advertisement

The goal behind the Black Towns and Settlement project is to build and cultivate resilience in Black communities, but Martin and Davis also want to educate people on the towns’ rich history—and the fact that many of these historic Black towns still exist. “To lose a Black town meant to lose touch with history, identity, psychological and physical safety, economic independence, and so much more,” Davis said. “The map is not only a depiction of history, but a tool for investing in the present.”