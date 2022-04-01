China’s crypto crackdown comes for NFTs

While cryptocurrencies have been torched in China, their fellow blockchain technology, NFTs, have stayed relatively unscathed. There currently exists no regulation of the digital collectibles in the country, and people can buy them freely from online marketplaces—although they must pay in renminbi, not BTC or ETH, and the tokens are also not built on popular blockchains like Ethereum, but rather ledgers under Chinese regulators’ purview.

Even so, their fortunes may now be turning as China looks to tighten its grip. This week, Tencent, the domestic tech giant behind the country’s ubiquitous social app WeChat, froze several accounts on the app that were linked to NFTs. According to a statement from the company, this was to “rectify” public accounts in order to “combat speculation in virtual currency transactions.”

An official account from WeChat, on China’s social website Weibo, posted Wednesday that Tencent-verified accounts on its platform can display NFTs, but cannot facilitate secondary-market sales (which are restricted by China’s Cyberspace Administration). Similarly, so-called “mini programs” on WeChat can support NFTs sales exclusively as “gifts within the primary market,” and only in collaboration with blockchains registered with the cyberspace agency.

According to the South China Morning Post, at least a dozen WeChat public accounts used to publish content for followers were reined in, although the account for Tencent’s own NFT trading venture, Magic Core, was left alone. Some were reportedly accused of fraud. Other targeted accounts must now submit certificates of cooperation with state-approved blockchain enterprises, which could presumably lift their suspension—although further regulation surely lies on the horizon.