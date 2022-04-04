This student-led startup wants to turn human ashes into oyster reefs

That’s the concept behind Resting Reef. Developed by two students from London’s Royal College of Art and Imperial College London, the nascent startup wants to provide an alternative to the polluting burial industry, all while restoring vital marine ecosystems.

The designers have developed a unique formula made from cremated ashes (for now, the prototypes are made of animal bone) mixed with crushed oyster shells from the food waste industry. The composite material is then 3D-printed to create urns that can be dropped in the ocean to form artificial reefs, where oysters can live and thrive.

“Most people know that coral reefs are endangered, but oyster reefs are more important,” says Laura Lenborg Skajem, who developed Resting Reef with Aura Elena Murillo Pérez. Oyster reefs, particularly near the shore, function as carbon sinks, but over the past 100 years, 85% of the world’s oyster reefs have been lost to overharvesting and pollution. Meanwhile, the world is running out of space to bury the dead, and conventional cremation releases an average of 500 pounds of carbon dioxide per person into the atmosphere (that would be like driving your car for over 500 miles).