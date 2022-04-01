Amazon union vote: Here’s the latest update on the historic effort to organize 2 warehouses

Vote tallying on Friday will continue in two elections that could end up historic for Amazon and its workers. Amazon employees in two warehouses–one in Staten Island, New York, and the other in Bessemer, Alabama–have held a vote to unionize. If either succeeds, it will result in the first union of Amazon workers in the company’s 28-year history.

Here’s the latest vote counts at both warehouses as of Thursday morning.

Staten Island, New York, warehouse:

Votes for unionizing: 1,518

Votes against unionizing: 1,154

Bessemer, Alabama, warehouse

Votes for unionizing: 875

Votes against unionizing: 993

In New York, vote counting is expected to continue today at 9:30 a.m. ET. As Reuters notes, New York warehouse workers in favor of unionizing are currently leading with a 57% tally, although that could change today. However, if those in favor of unionizing go on to win the vote, the warehouse will make history as the first Amazon workers to unionize.

As for Alabama, it appears those hoping to unionize have lost the vote. However, all is not said and done there, either. As NPR reports, the National Labor Relations Board will hold a hearing in the next few days on 416 challenged ballots. There are enough challenged ballots where the current outcome of the vote could be overturned.