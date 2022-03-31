Samsung joins Apple in making phone repairs easier

Samsung has become the latest phone maker to get ahead of right-to-repair legislation by helping customers fix their own devices.

Starting this summer, Samsung says it will sell genuine parts and tools to customers needed to repair its Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 smartphones, along with its Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet. The company, which is partnering with device repair resource iFixit on the initiative, will also provide access to step-by-step repair guides, and it plans to support more devices and repairs over time.

The program is similar to one that Apple announced last fall, allowing users to repair the display, battery, and camera on their iPhones.

Samsung says it’s launching the program to “promote a circular economy and minimize e-waste,” though it’s just as likely responding to regulatory pressure. Last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said it would crack down on illegal repair restrictions, and iFixit expects dozens of states to introduce right-to-repair laws this year.