Learning the right lessons from startup culture

Businesses looking to build a culture of innovation often encourage their employees to act like entrepreneurs. What they usually mean is that they want a conveyor belt of innovative, high-impact ideas ready for market—a sort of internal incubator program. It’s based on a vision of entrepreneurs as people who love taking big bets, who swing for the bleachers and either connect or happily take away the learnings to apply to their next at-bat. They imagine risk-embracing folks who are all about failing fast, failing forward, and failing better.

advertisement

advertisement

This used to be the consensus about the mentality you needed to make it as a business founder. Failure was something to be embraced—an essential pre-condition of success that would enable you to move on to your next big idea. It signaled that you were committed to the big time. If your startup didn’t take off spectacularly and scale quickly, it was best to put it out of its misery. Failing fast was preferable to struggling slowly. HOW FAILING FAST LOST ITS APPEAL In a post-pandemic world, though, this view seems hopelessly out of place. Failing fast is no longer an option that commentators and columnists are so eager to recommend to business owners. We don’t hear of the hundreds of thousands of businesses forced to shut their doors and celebrate how their owners and employees are now free to learn from their experiences and launch something else. We’re painfully aware that every one of those closures represents personal tragedies with real consequences. Failure has lost its glamor. The world isn’t actually filled with entrepreneurs wishing their business will either rocket to the big time or fail fast so they can get on with something else. The world is filled with entrepreneurs who are hungry for ideas to keep their business going; who would much rather try something new than walk away and chalk it all up to experience. These are business owners who are prepared to find what it takes to adapt to their customers’ changing needs and keep as many of their employees as they can at work. They find it incredibly hard to let go of something they’ve invested so much in—time, effort, and emotion. They don’t see a business as something disposable.

advertisement

advertisement

I hugely admire this attitude. It’s part of the reason I’ve always been drawn to the qualities of small businesses—and why we developed ActiveCampaign to respond to the needs these businesses have. I only have to look across our customers to see how much value can be created by being determined to keep going when the going gets tough. Although I admire the mindset, it’s not one I encourage people at our company to adopt when we’re developing ideas and products. As a business owner with a lot of startups as customers, I’m aware there’s a big difference between innovating at an established company and trying to start a business and build it through difficult times. INVESTING IN ITERATION, NOT STICKING TO ONE FIXED IDEA Closing a business results in massive opportunity costs. There are serious financial consequences, emotional scarring, the danger of learning the wrong lessons from a traumatic experience—and above all, the lost opportunity to engage with and learn from customers. When a business closes, a lot of the goodwill, customer understanding, and potential to innovate goes with it. That’s one of the reasons business owners fight so hard to keep things going.

advertisement

However, when it’s part of your business strategy to develop new ideas and products, the opportunity costs often come from clinging to a concept longer than you should. This is what prevents you from exploring an alternative that might work better. When I ask people to take ownership of an idea, I’m not asking them to treat that idea as their own personal startup. I need them to know that as a business, we shield them from the consequences of walking away from it. We make it ok to let things go. That’s an important part of the package. When I think about the qualities of startups that I want to incorporate into my own business, it’s not a mythical embrace of failure that comes to mind. It’s the determined way they iterate to keep failure at bay. This is the quality among entrepreneurs that I believe any organization should learn from. Within an environment where it’s actually safe to fail, we can leverage it more widely and unlock its full potential. We’ve baked this principle into our own organization by making it a core value: “iterate everything, always.” It’s a recognition that, to meet our long-term goals, we can’t afford to have fixed ideas about how we’ll reach them. We know that moving forward involves changing direction quickly and often. Our customers’ needs change—and so do the experiences that their own customers want. Keeping up with those needs, finding the right way to create value, is an ongoing process. It’s not a case of having one good idea and sticking to it.

advertisement

Contrary to the fail-fast school of startup thinking, innovation doesn’t come out of a brainstorm session, land in the market, and then either win or lose, stand or fall. Innovation is a response to real-world experience. It’s what happens when what you thought would work becomes what actually works. Anyone who has run a business for any length of time knows the value of continuing to learn, to reinvent and reimagine—to iterate as an instinct. This mindset leads to businesses that are inherently responsive and purposefully innovative. It translates into the type of sustainable, customer-driven growth the world needs right now. It’s the aspect of startup culture that we should be celebrating—and investing in. Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign, the Customer Experience Automation (CXA) category leader.