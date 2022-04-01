This retired Boeing 747 gets a second life as a snazzy office

So when real estate development firm Westbank was searching for just the right touch for its WB1200 development in Seattle—which features a common galleria space full of shops below two 47-story apartment buildings—it found the answer in a 250-foot-long Boeing 747 airplane. “We were always looking for a way to make this space not feel like your typical three-story retail mall,” says Michael Chaplin, Westbank’s VP of development in Seattle. Westbank partnered with Tokyo-based architecture firm OSO on the project.

As people walk through the galleria when it opens later this year, a full-size plane will float a story above their heads. “The landing gear will be semi-deployed, so it looks like it’s coming into a landing,” Chaplin says. Westbank will use the plane’s interior as an office for leasing properties in the development, holding meetings, and hosting events. But this private office will have a public gallery that’s open for visitors, too.

Of course, it’s not easy to integrate a full-size airplane into a building. The 747 was the largest plane in the skies when it was introduced back in 1969 and remained so until 2005, when it was unseated by the Airbus A380. Nearly the length of a football field, the plane has a wingspan that is just about as wide as the plane is long. Luckily, Westbank’s galleria is built over a long alley that can accommodate the plane’s length. As for those wings? They had to be clipped, right near the first engine.