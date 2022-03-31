What’s the top craft beer in your city? This Gopuff list will tell you

A week ahead of National Beer Day on April 7, convenience goods delivery service Gopuff has released a list of the most popular craft beers in 16 cities across America. Gopuff arrived at its list by pulling the data from the 3,400 beers across 750 brands that it offers.
Here’s the most popular craft beer by type in your city as well as some of the most popular brands for that type, according to Gopuff’s data:
- Austin, TX: American IPA (New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA)
- Chicago, IL: Pilsner (Modelo Especial)
- Dallas, TX: Fruit IPA (Hop Valley’s Mango & Stash IPA)
- Denver, CO: Imperial IPA (New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA)
- Houston, TX: New England IPA (Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Mind Haze)
- Lansing, MI: Summer Shandy (Samuel Adams Summer Ale and Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy)
- Lexington, KY: Double IPA (Sierra Nevada’s Big Little Thing Double IPA)
- Los Angeles, CA: Belgian White Ale (Blue Moon’s Belgian White)
- Miami, FL: Sour Ale (Collective Arts’ Guava Gose)
- New York City, NY: Amber Ale (New Belgium Fat Tire IPA)
- Philadelphia, PA: Juicy IPA (2SP Brewing Company Up & Out IPA)
- Phoenix, AZ: Scottish Ale (Four Peaks Kilt Lifter Ale)
- Portland, OR: West Coast IPA (Firestone Walker Brewing Co. Union Jack)
- San Francisco, CA: Pale Ale (Sierra Nevada Pale Ale)
- Seattle, WA: Hazy IPA (Elysian Brewing Company’s Contact Haze IPA and Space Dust IPA)
- Washington, D.C.: Wheat Ale (Golden Road Brewing Mango Cart Wheat Ale)