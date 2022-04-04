The future of hybrid cloud: A virtual leadership summit [Free Download]

The Future of Hybrid Cloud is a marquee event that explored how you can turn today’s impossible problems into drivers of real business transformation through the advancements of hybrid cloud. Fast Company and IBM convened in a series of engaging panel discussions, one-one-one interview with FIFA, and future trend watches to look at the most hyped predictions of the future and how pragmatic leaders can prepare today using a highly secure common platform.
Topics include:
- The next tech revolution: What your business needs to know to stay ahead
- Privacy anywhere, Security everywhere. Best practices in privacy and compliance from regulated industries like banking and healthcare
- Modernizing business operations to adapt to and thrive in a post-pandemic world
- How cloud innovation is bringing new digital capabilities to the sporting world
